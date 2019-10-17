Bayelsa Guber: Nabena Raises Alarm Over Arms Influx Ahead of Election

…Backs traditional rulers in decrying level of Violence

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekini Nabena, has joined traditional rulers in Bayelsa state in raising alarm over arms inflow in the state ahead of the November 16 governorship election.

This is as he joined traditional institutions in the state to task security agencies to rise up, take proactive measures and investigate the reports.

In an interaction with newsmen, Nabena insisted that the defeat of PDP in the state was imminent their resort violent tactics.

“Recently, traditional rulers in Bayelsa state reported to INEC on the arms stockpile in the state which is happening on the watch of the current state government. As the INEC chairman stated, traditional rulers don’t belong to any political party, and they don’t support any candidate, so our security agencies cannot afford to fold their hands on this, we must take their reports very seriously. We have a duty to protect INEC and the voters to ensure free and safe elections.” He said.

Nabena said the people of Bayelsa are ready to defend their votes and reject the Governor and Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate.

“The popular APC candidacy of David Lyon has thrown the camp of governor dickson into disarray. The recent wave of high profile defections from the PDP to the APC is clear proof that the wind of change is blowing across the state. Governor Dickson’s rigging and intimidation plans will fail because Bayelsans are ready to defend their votes.” He said.

When asked about the chances of APC considering that the ruling PDP in the state has been in power since 1999, the APC deputy spokesman said Bayelsans are currently rooting for change.

“This coming governorship election in Bayelsa state is not about being in power for years, its about people saying they are tired of inefficient and lack of development that has dragged the state backward. The people want change and they are ready to embrace APC fully in this November 16th governorship election,” the APC chieftain stated.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

