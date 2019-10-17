Beach Volleyball: ‘Nigeria Can Qualify For Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games’

Despite Nigeria’s 2-0 defeat to Canada at the just concluded ANOC World Beach Games in Doha, Qatar, head coach of the Nigeria beach volleyball, John Iwerinma believes Nigeria’s women team can qualify for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games’ beach volleyball event.

Nigeria lost to Canada 2-0 (21-11, 22-20) to crash out in the quarterfinal of the inaugural ANOC world beach games in Doha, but Iwerinma insisted that the players played with high dedication, selflessness and determination, but were beaten by the best team in the world.

“Nigeria can qualify for the Tokyo 2020 olympics. The world beach game has reaffirmed my hope and confidence in the nation’s beach volleyball team. We played against the best teams in the world (Brazil, USA and Czech) and their girls were able to get 10 points from them. This shows we have improved drastically.

“The girls never showed any sign of complacency during and after the matches; their heads were up high after playing against Canada in the quarterfinals despite the loss.”

He further said, “The ANOC world beach games has confirmed that the players can stand against the best in the world and going by recent antecedent, we are a world class beach volleyball playing nation.”

He commended the leadership of Engineer Musa Nimrod for believing in the beach volleyball team.

Iwerinma said, “The President of the federation has been supportive and has supported the beach volleyball teams during every of their programmes. Some of the players participated at the World championship and featured at the snow volleyball championship too.”

He revealed that Africa is blessed with talented players that can challenge European players but funding has hampered the growth of the game.

He said, “One of the major challenges facing most African sports is funding and exposure to playing against teams around the world. Africa is blessed with natural gifts and talents that have to be refined to become finished product. The refining must not be limited to our immediate environment alone”.

