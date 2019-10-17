Ear Care Centre Gets Patients Applaud Over Service Delivery

Patients of the National Ear Care Centre, Kaduna has applauded the management and staff of the centre, over what they described as prompt service delivery.

Speaking with journalists who took a tour of the centre, they patients all expressed delight at the reception they receive whenever they visit the facility.

Aisha Hamza, who said she was there for the first time, said she was excited by the friendliness and prompt attention received at the General Emergency and Accidents waiting hall.

Hamza, who was there as a result of her baby said, “Although I am here for the first time, I am pleased with the services rendered so far.”

Another patient, Ubaida Musa a resident of Unguwan Rimi in Kaduna metropolis, described the services as orderly.

“The place is neat and orderly, when I came, I followed the queue and saw the doctor, who attended to us and told me to be coming with my baby for dressing of the wounds daily,” she said.

For Amina Ahmed who brought her baby, said they were referred to visit the Ear Care Centre after several doctors in their place of residence, Funtua Local Government Area of Katsina State could not solve their problem.

“We came all the way from Funtua LGA, Katsina State and started visiting the centre a week ago. We have been well attended to and the medical personnel are friendly. My baby has ear problems, she is two years old and doesn’t hear clearly. We are optimistic the condition would be taken care of,” she said.

At the Ear, Nose and Throat Clinic of the centre, David Patrick said he is suffering from Sinusitis as a result of a growth in the nasal passage obstructing the nasal cavity and first visited the centre, three months ago.

“I started coming here three months ago. I was supposed to be operated on but the highly professional doctors here diagnosed that I have high blood pressure, hence they are monitoring and conducting tests.

