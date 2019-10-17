Edo Govt, CISS Italy Collaborate Against Human Trafficking, Hail Obaseki’s Efforts

As stakeholders continue to explore ways to end the trafficking in human being, the International Cooperation South-South, CISS, has commended the Edo state Governor Godwin Obaseki’s effort in the fight against human trafficking and exploitation.

CISS, is an Italian based non-governmental organization based in Palermo, committed in the fight and prevention of human trafficking at local, national and International level.

The NGO gave the commendation at an interactive meeting held ahead of the XIII European day against human trafficking when a delegation led led by the immediate Senior Special Assistant to governor Obaseki on anti-human trafficking and Irregular migration, Comrade Solomon Okoduwa, in Palermo, Italy visited.

Okoduwa while highlighting the dangers and ills of the human trade and exploitation noted that governor had demonstrated in actions his avowed commitment to ensure that not just the victims of the henous crime are brought to book but are also rehabilitated to live a descent live.

He explained that with the establishment of a task force against human trafficking has helped in the arrest and prosecution of sponsors of trafficked persons in Edo state.

He said sustained campaign, advocacy and the curse placed by the respected Benin monarch has reduced greatly the activities of the cartels behind the crime against humanity.

Okoduwa stated that besides collaborative effort, synergy, rehabilitation/provision of empowerment is key to in the entire campaign and fight against human trafficking international stakeholders should support the work of the state government.

While lauding the disposition of CISS to Edo state government towards addressing the issues said international organisations must close rank to the fight.

“The fight need a holistic approach. Victims need to be supported for them to speak up. On our part, the task force has sustained vigorous advocacy among in schools, churches, market places in the state aimed at discouraging youths from being trafficked. He added.

Project Coordinator, CISS, Palermo, Marguerita Maniscalco, earlier said as a member of the Palermo anti-trafficking Network called “Favor and Loveth” two Nigerian girls who had died in Palermo, the body had Intensify it activities in advocacy initiatives targeting local and international authorities.

” Over the years we have observed that the majority of the victims of human trafficking of Nigerian nationality have origin from Edo state and for this reason , we are strongly to commit as much as we can to the program of the Edo state Governor in the field. She promised.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

