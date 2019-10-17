Ekiti Education Will Soon Bounce Back To Reckoning, Says Fayemi

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on Thursday expressed confidence that educational sector in the state will soon bounce back to reckoning.

The governor said his administration in the last one year has put machinery in place to make the dream come true through huge investment in the sector.

He spoke on Thursday while commissioning blocks of classrooms built by the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) at the Methodist Nursery/Primary School, Ikere Ekiti to mark the first year of his administration.

The Governor who was represented by the Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon. Funminiyi Afuye, charged the teachers in the state to be focused and diligent for Ekiti to be ranked among the best five states in the country in public examinations in 2020.

He said that his government was not comfortable with the 12th position rating of the state in the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) results in 2019.

Fayemi however, assured that his government will play complementary roles, by providing enabling environment in all public schools for the pupils and teachers to deliver optimally.

He said, “we are not comfortable with that 12th position. Education was on the bare ground in 2010 when we came for the first term. We lifted it to be one of the best before 2014.

“We renovated about 182 public schools and substantial improvement came before 2014 before Ekiti went to sleep. There is a new sheriff in town, that is Dr Kayode Fayemi and education will be back to its pride of place.

“If you look at the trajectory of Ekiti, education is our pride. Education is coming back and we will be one digit in ranking in external examinations in Nigeria, if not first”, he said.

The government, according to him, has started taking concrete steps to turn around the education sector by erasing taxes and other anti- people policies that could reduce enrolment in schools.

“Ekiti was the least in enrolment in the south-west when I resumed office in 2018, but the first step I took was to stop all levies in public schools and took other multi- pronged approaches like construction of additional school buildings and I also keyed into the federal government’s school feeding project and that have impacted positively on education and our economy”.

Fayemi said his government will reintroduce agriculture, entrepreneurial education and sporting activities at the primary cadre of education in the state.

Also speaking at the event, SUBEB Chairman, Professor Francisca Aladejana, who was represented by Dr. Kayode Adeoye , said Ekiti has devised many initiatives to make public schools compete with their private counterparts .

Aladejana revealed that the state government has paid a sum of N4 billion as counterpart funds to UBEC to initiate education programmes that will launch Ekiti back to reckoning as academic hub of the nation.

