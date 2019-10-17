Embrace Social Investments To Eliminate Poverty – Akobundu

Nigerians within and around poverty line should embrace Social Investment Programmes (SIP) in order to reduce the scourge, says Princess Gloria Akobundu, National Coordinator/Chief Executive Officer, African Union Development Agency- New Partnership for Africa’s Development/African Peer Review Mechanism ( AUDA-NEPAD/APRM),Nigeria.

This is contained in a statement signed by Abolade Ogundimu, media Assistant to Akobundu.

The Agency’s Boss made the call in her goodwill message to mark 2019 edition of the World Day of Eradicating Poverty.

According to the her, poverty is a state of helplessness on basic human needs unfortunately, it has become the lot of many people who are surrounded by those who have in their possession, more than they need for themselves.

“Since 1993, October 17 has been set aside by United Nations (UN) as World Day for Eradication of Poverty and AUDA-NEPAD/APRM),Nigeria joins the world to reflect on how to banish poverty ,not only from our country but the world.

“Out of 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the UN, poverty tops the list of global concerns for more peaceful coexistence since studies have shown that poverty has direct link to insurgencies in Africa and around the world.

“The tendency to consider developing countries as icons of world poverty is always there, but individual nation should remain resolute in her bid to continuously dim the light of economic poverty,” she said.

Even as poverty is still a major concern in the country, Akobundu called for patriotic patronage of various poverty alleviating programmes of Federal Government.

“Successive governments have made efforts to stem poverty in Nigeria but President Muhammadu Buhari-led government has been widening the nation’s escape route from the scourge through various Social Investment Programmes (SIPs).

“Despite other contending areas of urgent attention like infrastructure, security and education, SIPs are still getting adequate attention in terms of funding and monitoring,” she noted.

Akobundu also commended the government for ensuring that Key Performance Indicator (KPI) of the programmes remained impressive.

“It is not by accident that African Union bodies are embracing some of the programmes for adoption as continental strategies.

The programmes include: Home Grown School Feeding Programme (HGSFP), Trader Money, N-Power etc.,” she said.

The C.E.O therefore urged Nigerians, especially those working ceaselessly to make decent living and come out of poverty.

“Individual and collective commitments to earn legitimate living and the passion to ensure well being of others remain ageless panacea to eradicate poverty in a nation and the world.

“Although it is good to be contented in life but nobody should be complacent in state of poverty because it hurts not only the person but the entire society.

” In every human community, you have people of different gender, age, status, ability and deficiency but commitment to exist in a particular class or the other varies in them.

“I subscribe to the school of thought that says ‘man’s poverty status emanates from the mind, he has the choice to live with it or refuse to be held down by poverty’ because positive thoughts will definitely present multiple solutions to greatness,” she said.

Akobundu added that, as people within the poverty line in the country were striving to come out, they should also look out for Social Investment Programmes (S.I.P) that suited their ability or aspiration, then follow through.

