Farouq Tasks Nigerians On Disaster Resilient Communities

The minister, Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hon. Sadiya Umar Farouq has called on all Nigerians to build a disaster resilient community and improve preparedness for the reduction and mitigation of disaster risk in the country.

Speaking during the ‘International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction’, she said this year theme tagged, “Reduce disaster damage to critical infrastructure and the disruption of basic services” was carefully selected by the United Nations to promote a global culture of risk awareness and disaster reduction. The day was focused on raising awareness amongst people and communities around the world with regards to the risks they face and to raise awareness on how important it is for them to be at the driver’s seat in mitigating the risks.

Adding that over the years, the adverse effects of climate change and other environmental factors have not spared Nigeria particularly with the increase in reported cases of floods and erosion around the country.

“Natural disasters cause a lot of damage to infrastructure, leading to economic losses while hampering the delivery of essential services like education and health care” adding that the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration has in recent times through agencies like the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) done a lot to address disasters and disaster risk through effective response, management and prevention.

Farouq said that the creation of the ministry is an indication of government’s commitment to providing a more coordinated efficient and sustainable approach to disaster response, management and prevention, in line with this year’s theme of the international day for reduction of disaster risk.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

