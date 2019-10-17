FEC Okays N2.4bn For Aviation Security

The federal government has approved the sum of N2.4 billion naira for the construction of indoor shooting range for aviation security.

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika disclosed this to State House correspondents after the federal executive council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to him, the contract sum includes all of the taxes and the completion period is two months.

He further explained that this is in line with suggestions and recommendations by UN counter terrorism unit and also the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

He said, “Today in council two memoranda were considered for aviation. The first is construction of indoor shooting range for aviation security.

“Recall some time ago Mr President in conformity with the Act establishing Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), had approved that aviation security carry arms for improved security and you also recall that these aviation personnel were trained and still receiving training and profiling and all things that will make them efficient at the DSS and other sister organisations.

“And adding to that, they need tools and equipment to play the role they ought to play to keep us safe and secure.

“So a contract was awarded to Messrs Donteck, it is a Nigerian in an association with another company called Action Targets of the US and the total contract sum is two billion, four hundred and thirteen million, nine hundred and sixty three thousand thirty five naira and seventy five kobo.”

The minister also disclosed that the second memoranda that was considered and approved by council was the ratification of the instrument of International Civil Aviation Organisation Treaties.

During her briefing, minister of state Transportation, Gbemi Saraki, disclosed that the council approved N581 million for the purchase and installation of 300 buoys on the River Niger for the Nigerian Waterways.

She explained that it is a repeat procurement saying the first one was done in 2017 -2018 which was from Baro to Onitsha but this time will stretch from Onitsha to Lokoja.

According to her, “It is a six months contract that will generate hundreds of direct and indirect jobs.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

