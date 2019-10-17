FG Deports 7 Korean Nationals

Comptroller general of the Nigeria Immigration Service, (NIS) Muhammad Babandede has approved the deportation of seven nationals of the Democratic Peoples Republic of Korea (DPRK) from Nigeria, for life.

The service in a statement by spokesman, Sunday James explained that they seven Korean nationals were deported on the order of the minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, based on the powers conferred on him by the Immigration Act 2015.

According to the statement, the affected persons were deported to their country of origin on the available flight on the October 15, 2019 through Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The statement listed those affected to include, Jo Sun Phil, Jang Sung Chol, Che Chin Hyok, Pak Yong Gon, R I Yong IL , Ri Hak Su and To Tong Nam.

