NEWS
FG Deports 7 Korean Nationals
Comptroller general of the Nigeria Immigration Service, (NIS) Muhammad Babandede has approved the deportation of seven nationals of the Democratic Peoples Republic of Korea (DPRK) from Nigeria, for life.
The service in a statement by spokesman, Sunday James explained that they seven Korean nationals were deported on the order of the minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, based on the powers conferred on him by the Immigration Act 2015.
According to the statement, the affected persons were deported to their country of origin on the available flight on the October 15, 2019 through Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.
The statement listed those affected to include, Jo Sun Phil, Jang Sung Chol, Che Chin Hyok, Pak Yong Gon, R I Yong IL , Ri Hak Su and To Tong Nam.
MOST READ
Edo Govt, CISS Italy Collaborate Against Human Trafficking, Hail Obaseki’s Efforts
Police Arraign 5 Artisans Over Alleged Cultism
Expedite Action On Kalu’s Trial, Group Urges EFCC
NASS Urged To Probe Abuse By Police
Ericsson Earnings Top Forecast As 5G Takes Off
Merkel Urges Turkey To End Fighting In Syria
Abuja-Based Health Service Provider, Organizes 2 Days Conference
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS20 hours ago
JUST IN: Aisha Buhari Apologises Over Viral Video
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Rivers Community Rejects Govt Recognition of Traditional Stool
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Aisha Buhari Apologises Over Viral Video
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Medicaid Foundation Gets $25,000 To Reduce Breast Cancer Burden
-
POLITICS11 hours ago
Bayelsa: APC, PDP And The Return Of Hate Speech
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Obaseki Maintains Order To Edo Govt Officials, Warns Against Responses
-
EDITORIAL11 hours ago
Sex- for- grades Scandal
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
PMB Slashes Travelling Expenses Of Ministers, DGs, Perm Secs, Others