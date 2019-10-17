FG To Complete Ogoni Clean-up In 5 years

The federal government yesterday declared that the clean-up of oil impacted sites in Ogoni land will be done within five years, as against the 25-30 years suggested in the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) report.

To this end, the government noted that by its design, the clean-up should be concluded by the year 2024, since the clean-up started in January 2019. The government however feared that re-pollution of the area may constitute a major impediment to the success of the project.

Director-general and chief executive of the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), Musa Idris, made these known during an interaction with journalists, yesterday in Abuja.

Musa revealed that 21 different Nigerian companies are already on site, adding that 36 other companies are expected to be mobolised to the sites by the end of 2019.

According to Musa, the contractors mobolised to site in January 2019, are at different level of work, with some already at 35 per cent completion.

The clean-up will not take time, the technology is there, the manpower is there and the resources.

“When it come to the clean-up of Ogoni land, even though, I am no more directly in-there, until March 31, I was there as head of operations. So I can tell you whether is still a story or reality, the clean-up of Ogoni land is a reality. The jinx have been broken and contracts are on site.

“Right now, there are 21 Nigerian companies are working in Ogoni land, in process now, there is another set of 36 procurement processes, going-on, in addition to the 21. By the end of this year, we will be having about 57 companies working in Ogoni land,” he said.

Musa insisted that the clean-up would only last for a period of five years, noted that total restoration may take as long as 25 to 30 years.

“As planned, it will take about fives years to clean-up the oil impacted sites in Ogoni land. This is because the work is segmented to the less impacted, medium impacted and highly impacted.

“However, when we clean-up, devoid of any other re-pollution, that is, when everybody has agreed not to re-pollute the area, the pipelines of oil companies have high integrity, there will be no equipment failure, so we are not expecting any pollution from the oil companies, and there will be no vandalism of oil pipelines, that means there is no way oil will go out of the pipeline, then we can say, in five years, we will be able to cleanup Ogoni land.

“If after cleaning-up, you now want to restore the land that is polluted, especially the mangrove areas, the total restoration will take about 25 – 30 years,” he stated.

