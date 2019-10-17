Gov Abiodun, Opposition In Closed-door Meeting Over Commissioners’ List

Ogun state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun on Wednesday, engaged members of the opposition political parties in the state in a separate closed-door meeting which lasted over 10 hours over formation of cabinet.

The meeting, which held at the office of the governor located at the state Secretary Complex, Oke – Mosan, Abeokuta, had in attendance, chairman of the state’s chapter of the People’s Demicratic Party (PDP), Engineer Bayo Dayo who headed the 5-man delegation including the Director General of his party’s governorship candidate at the last election, Dr. Remind Bakare.

Others included the former governor of the state, Otunba Gbenga Daniel who was also the South West Director General of Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organization, as well as the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) at the last election in the state, Gboyega Nasir Isiaka popularly referred to as GNI.

Though details of the meeting was not made known to journalists, source closed to the venue of the meeting however, confided in journalists that the marathon meeting may not be unconnected with the governor’s on-going consultations and efforts towards making public, list of would-be commissioners that will serve in his cabinet, five months after its inauguration.

LEADERSHIP recalled that Abiodun’s commissioners’ list has in recent time, becomes subject of controversy within leadership of his party, All Progressive Congress (APC) wherein the party rejected the quota allegedly allotted to it out of the 20 commissioners expected to for the state.

The governor was said to have informed leadership of the party of his intention to compensate the opposition party who worked together with him during the governorship election that brought him to power.

Speaking with journalists after their separate meetings with the governor, the duo of Daniel and the PDP delegation passed votes of confidence on Governor Abiodun, emphasising that his administration has good and genuine intention to develop the state.

Speaking with journalists, state chairman of PDP, Engr. ‘Dayo assured that Abiodun will perform far better than the previous administration of Senator Ibikunle Amosun, saying “he listens to advice compare with the former Governor, who doesn’t listen to advice from anybody.

“I came here with leaders, from Ogun West, Ogun East and Ogun Central Senatorial Districts. I am here as a chairman of PDP in Ogun state coming to congratulate Dapo Abiodun. Though, I belong to another political party different from that of the governor, but I have 100 percent confidence in Dapo Abiodun’s government.

“My visit does not mean if he does anything wrong that I will not point it out. I will of course mention it but am sure he listens to advice and he is going to perform anybody that listens to advice will perform and people will be happy at the end of the day”.

“We have a man who knows what he is doing. He is a very cool person. A lot of people are in a hurry to see the result, but they are too much in a hurry. This man is going to perform without any doubt. Even though he is from another political party”.

In his own remark, former governor Daniel also expressed the optimism that Abiodun’s administration would perform well in the state, bearing in mind his successes and achievements from the private sector where he came from.

Daniel, who spoke with journalists after emerging from the meeting around 9p.m, described his meeting with the governor as pure courtesy call, saying “I have not been here for over years.

“I thought that with a governor like Abiodun, the little we can do is to encourage him. So, that is why I decided that I should pay him a courtesy call to encourage him, to tell him that we like what he is doing”.

