Gov. Bello Salutes Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi at 45

Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello on Thursday felicitated with the Ooni of Ife, HRH Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi on the occasion his 45th birthday anniversary even as he noted that the Royal father was a frontier for peace and harmony in the country who had preached and practised peaceful coexistence among all ethnics

Bello further described the Ooni as a true royalty, who has since his coronation brought great value to the traditional institution.

In a statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Muhammed Onogwu in Lokoja, the governor also felicitated with the Government and the people of Osun State.

He noted that Oba Adeyeye’s unbiased and unperturbed leadership has clearly shown that young people had the capacity to lead rightly in whatever sphere when provided with such opportunity.

The governor prayed for more wisdom and good health that would enable the Imperial Majesty and the Ile- Ife traditional ruler, to continue to discharge his responsibility and longer years on the throne of his ancestors.

