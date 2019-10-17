Gov Yahaya Appoints Ali New Emir Of Yamaltu

Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has approved the appointment of Alhaji Abubakar Ali as the new Emir of Yamaltu.

This is contained in a letter signed by the permanent Secretary, Ministry for Local Governments and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Mohammed Manu Malala.

The appointment is in exercise of the powers vested in the Governor under the creation of Emirates, Districts, Villages and Wards as well as appointment and disposition of Emirs and Chiefs and based on recommendation of the kingmakers of the Emirate.

Presenting the appointment letter to the new Emir at Yamaltu Emirate in Dadinkowa, Yamaltu Deba Local Government Area, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, charged the monarch to be magnanimous in victory and embrace all and sundry.

He assured that Governor Yahaya’s administration will continue to accord special recognition and respect to the traditional institution in the in view of its role in the maintenance of peace and social cohesion.

While wishing the new Emir a peaceful reign, he called on all sons and daughters of Yamaltu Emirate to support the stewardship of the traditional ruler.

The new Emir, Alhaji Abubakar Ali thanked Governor Inuwa Yahaya for creating an enabling environment which led to a peaceful and transparent process that saw his emergence as the Emir of Yamaltu.

He promised to run an open door policy where all views will be heard and respected.

Born on 2nd February, 1960, Alhaji Abubakar Ali was until his emergence as the new Emir of Yamaltu, the district head of Hinna in Yamaltu Deba Local Government.

He holds Masters in Business Administration, Post Graduate Diploma in Accountancy and Financial Management.

The new Emir held the position of State-Auditor General for Local Governments and Bursar, Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology, Zaria.

