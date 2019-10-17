Half Of My Cabinet May Be Women, Says Abiodun

Ogun state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has promised that women would constitute between 40 and 50 percent of his cabinet appointments.

He also promised to prioritise road construction and rehabilitation as well as education for the Ogun West Senatorial District as the 2020 budget is being prepared.

Roads in the senatorial district were described as the worst in the state when the state government held a Town Hall meeting with critical stakeholders of the zone at Ilaro on Wednesday.

“I want to assure you that my cabinet will have if not 50 percent of women, it will have at least 40 per cent. You voted for me to give you good governance and we will ensure that it cut across the nook and crannies of the state. “We will ensure we give over 100,000 women loan without interest,” he said at a town hall.

The governor promised that the era of non-implementation of budget estimate was over, saying that he would ensure proper implementation of the 2020 budget when passed into law.

Abiodun also said that Ogun State Government was taking full advantage of its strategic geographical location and as the industrial hub of the nation to improve its socio-economic development and create wealth for the people.

He described Ogun West as the engine room of the State, saying “We are taking maximum advantage of our geographical location as the largest economy in Africa and a window into the West Africa corridor.

“It is self -evident truth that without the Ogun West Senatorial District, we cannot be Gateway State. I therefore consider this District a priority, not only because you are the engine room of the State, but the people are our priceless jewels.”

The governor noted that the people of the zone have been in the forefront of the socio-economic development of the state with its status as the industrial hub, with increase in the number of industrial establishment and level of commercial activities.

He said hosting the meeting will strengthen the partnership of government with the people, as a way of having good input into the budget.

“We have come to learn how to ensure strategic allocation of our Commonwealth to cover projects and programmes that would have most meaningful impact on the people.

“We will take copious note of all your comments, recommendations, proposals and these will be taken as an important factor in the preparation process of the State Budget,” he added.

The general consensus of the people of the District at the town hall meeting was that the area has been neglected.

The meeting had in attendance traditional rulers, elders and tradesmen, artisans and party stalwarts.

In his contribution, the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, in the last election, Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, said budget process was good when it starts from the bottom.

He called on the government to declare a state of emergency on road, as it was the major challenge in the district.

Also speaking, Senator Akin Odunsi from Ado-Odo/Ota, said although, Ogun West is the economic base of the State, it lacks good roads and other basic amenities.

“Road infrastructure is very poor and if we do not want the industries to park and leave, these roads most be fixed. We also called for the resuscitation of the Gateway Hotel at Ota, which is now a waste land,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

