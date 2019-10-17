Insecurity: NAF Launches 6 Operational Strategies

Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Sadique Abubakar, yesterday said that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has successfully launched six different operation strategies to tackle insecurity and other forms of criminality in the different parts of the country.

Abubakar, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja, at an interactive meeting with the House of Representatives Committee on Air Force.

He explained that in the last five years, the force had done everything possible to protect Nigerians as well as the territorial integrity of nation against any for form of aggression.

According to him, NAF launched six different operations to tackle insecurity particularly insurgency and banditry in the North-East state of Borno and some few other Northern states of the federation.

He listed the different operations as follows: Operation Lafia Dole, Safe Heaven, Thunder Strike, Hadarin Daji, Swift Response and Delta Safe.

Speaking on the achievements, the NAF boss said that it had successfully evacuated stranded Nigerians from crisis prone areas in Cameroun and also have sent relief materials to victims of similar crisis in Malawi, Gambia other African nations.

He further informed the lawmakers that NAF had expended 64,964,000 hours to tackle these security challenges adding that it expended 924,000 hours in the North-East region alone.

He equally commended the National Assembly for passing the Air Force Institute of Technology Establishment Bill into law saying that it would help in its operations as well as capacity building.

On his part, the chairman of the House Committee Hon. Shehu Koko lauded the efforts of the NAF boss and his management team for successfully engaging the first female fighter pilots to fly one of its aircraft in its sixty-five years of operations.

