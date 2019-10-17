NEWS
Kano Abduction: Senator Gaya Calls For Proper Investigation
Senator representing APC Kano South, Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya has called on the leadership of the National Assembly to urgently institute proper investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the kidnap of nine children from Kano state, allegedly found in Anambra state last week.
In a motion on the floor of Senate yesterday in Abuja on, “Empowering the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTlP) to Address the Scourge of Kidnapping and Human Trafficking,” Gaya urged the red chamber to engage all security agencies in the country to get to the root of kidnapping and other vices in the country and to bring the perpetrators and sponsors to book.
He said that the reason behind the motion is to stop the ugly trend of kidnapping in the Nigeria, as it’s portraying the country in bad light before the comity of nations.
Gaya enjoined parents to be security conscious and urged security agencies to intensify effort to make the country safe for the citizens particularly children who are the leaders of tomorrow.
The former Kano state governor used the opportunity to thank Nigerians and called on them to continue to pray for the country, adding that Nigeria will come out stronger from the security challenges facing the nation.
