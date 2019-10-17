Kogi Gov’ship: 45 Political Parties Adopt Bello

A coalition of 45 political parties in Kogi State have adopted Governor Yahaya Bello of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as its governorship candidate.

The political parties also directed their members to vote massively for Bello in the forthcoming governorship election.

Chairman of the coalition, Alhaji Sanni Teidi announced the endorsement at a press briefing, yesterday in Lokoja.

Teidi noted that the 44 political parties have objectively analysed all parties and their candidates and came to the conclusion that Governor Bello was head and shoulders above the rest.

He maintained that the governor’s first term which he was rounding up was successful and he was justified enough to seek re-election for another four years.

The chairman stated that aside from the visible indices of development which have been witnessed, the Governor has also done well in eliminating ethnic, religious and class differences among the people of the State.

He affirmed that they were living witnessed to governor Bello’s tireless efforts to achieve very meaningful developmental strides through deliberate policies of inclusion and proportional distribution of appointments and projects among all constituencies in the state.

The chairman re-emphasised that Governor Bello’s quest for re-election was also an avenue to ensure equity in the seat of power for other districts in the state, particularly the Central District who was occupying the seat for the first time.

He, however, warned in the strongest term against increasing ethnic colouration, which some parties were giving to its campaign stating that such was a serious disincentive both to the coalition and the voters in the state.

Teidi appealed to all political parties to bind themselves and adhere to the principles of rule of law ensuring that they played by the rules before, during and after the election.

He also appealed to Governor Bello to see his endorsement as a call to provide more transformational leadership to the State while he also called the citizens to consider the overall best interest of the State as paramount above primordial sentiments.

Governor Bello’s running mate, of Hon Edward Onoja, thanked the political parties for believing in the candidacy of governor Bello, noting that they took such step in the interest of the masses and not for selfish purposes.

Onoja opined that the coalition sought the progress, oneness and development of the state and desired a candidate who could unite the State.

He pointed out that Kogi State belonged to everyone and was not a family affair as he urged all the coalition parties to take an active part in the campaign exercise of the APC.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

