Kogi: PDP Is Drowning In Its Own Lies, Says APC Campaign Team

The Bello/Onoja Kogi State Governorship Campaign Council has described the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a party drowning in its own lies.

Spokesman of the campaign council, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, stated this in Lokoja while responding to an allegation by the Kogi PDP that Governor Yahaya Bello had imported tainted vehicles for possible rigging.

According to Fanwo, who is the chairman of the media committee of the Kogi State All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Campaign Council, the allegation was “another PDP-Made garment of falsehood”, saying the Governor has already “shown his capacity and readiness to win the election”.

He said, “Combining Governor Yahaya Bello with the master strategist, Chief Edward Onoja, is too hot for the PDP to handle. They don’t even know if they will have a candidate yet as there are litigations challenging their bloody and inconclusive midnight primary.

“It is therefore understandable that they have chosen the ignoble path of promoting lies to mislead the good people of Kogi State. The November 16th Governorship election will be the most peaceful, fairest and freest in the political history of the state.

“All their lies and allegations of non-performance against the Governor has been pummeled by the reality on ground. We have developed their villages and towns and it has become obvious that the PDP is striving to avoid an issue-based campaign. We are prepared to engage the PDP because the records of the Governor speaks from itself from water provision to road construction, education, health and security. Let them come up with issues and stop creating further confusion for their party.

“The PDP has been dazed by the mass defections from their party to APC. They know the game is up. Kogi State will never go back to the terrible era of PDP.”

Fanwo warmed the opposition party of the consequences of giving misleading and false information, challenging the party to show proof of their allegations.

“Security agencies are fortified to deal with insecurity in the State. The Governor will never subscribe to violence. This election is about the good of the present and the evil of the past, ” he said.

He urged Kogites not to panic as security agents have been charged to ensure the security of lives and property before, during and after the election.

