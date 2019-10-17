Kogi: We’ll Clear Workers’ Salaries On Assumption Of Office – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said that its governorship candidate, Engr. Musa Wada has worked out strategic templates for swift payment of arrears of all salaries and pensions owed Kogi workers, by Governor Yahaya Bello, immediately it assumes office, if elected in the November 16, 2019 election.

The party said that immediate payment of the salary and pension arrears, which is at the top of its intervention list, will run simultaneously with its job creation initiatives and direct empowerment of citizens in various income generating sectors for greater competitiveness, productivity and personal prosperity which was denied them by Governor Bello and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

National publicity secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan stated the party’s plan in an interactive session with a group of investors from Kogi state yesterday in Abuja.

He added that the party and its governorship candidate have finalised plans to hit the ground running in executing a robust economic recovery agenda.

Ologbondiyan hinted that the party was already in critical discussions with captains of industries, investors, professionals and experts in various fields from Kogi state and beyond on strategies to effectively and transparently transform the state, revamp the economy and empower the people.

‘‘Our primary focus is the welfare and personal prosperity of the Kogi people. Kogi state is blessed with abundant human and material resources. It receives federal allocation in billions of naira every month, so the people of Kogi have no reason to live in poverty. There is no excuse for non-payment of salaries and pensions. The problem is that the APC has been stealing and mismanaging our resources”.

“As you are aware, the people are looking up to us for solution and we must not fail them. I am happy that we have intensified discussions with professionals, investors and business people from Kogi and beyond on ways to harness and manage our resources and empower our people”.

Ologbondiyan also hinted that the party has produced a blueprint for wealth creation including investments in industrialization, rural infrastructure, agriculture, trade and commerce, inland water businesses as well as financing instruments for small and medium scale entrepreneurs.

The PDP noted that the era of stealing and mismanagement of resources in Kogi will come to an end with the election, as the party is set for a landslide victory given the popularity of the PDP and its candidate, Engr. Musa Wada and the irreversible consensus among the people to do away with the repressive, corrupt and arrogant APC administration in the state.

