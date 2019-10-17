POLITICS
Kwara Assembly Approves N130.9bn Revised Budget
Kwara State House of Assembly yesterday approved N130,380,403,956 as the new revised total budget size for the State as against the initial N157,802,032,561 with a decrease of N27,421,628,605, representing 17.4 per cent.
This is sequel to the report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation on the Year 2019 Revised Appropriation Bill presented to the House by the Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Ambali Ibrahim.
The committee arrived at the sum after perusing and scrutinizing the 2019 Budget of the state.
According to the chairman of the committee, the reduction of the budget size is necessary so as to enhance the state chances of benefitting maximally from the benefit derivable by the state from “the State Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability Program for Result (SFTAS)open to all states with high/appreciable Budget implementation/performance, accountability, transparency and sustainability of their budgets”.
A breakdown shows that the total revenue estimate of the 2019 budget now stands at N130,380,403,956 down from N157,802,032,561, while the Approved Budget Surplus of N43, 638,537,362 was scaled down to N27,187,810,159,a decrease of N16,450,737,203, representing 37.70 per cent.
On the Capital Receipts, the House revised the capital allocation to N57,117,155,413 as against N79,594,046,011, a decrease of 22,476,890,598.
However, considering the fact that there is little time left to the end of the year, a term loan of about N1.67bn was granted as against the initial N6.221bn proposed by the Governor of Kwara State, Mallam Abdulrahman Abdurazaq.
The Speaker of the House,Hon.Yakubu Danladi Salihu, commended the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation for doing a thorough work on the budget review.
He directed the Clerk of the House, Hajiya Halimah Jummai Kperogi to forward a clean copy to the State Governor for his assent.
MOST READ
Edo Govt, CISS Italy Collaborate Against Human Trafficking, Hail Obaseki’s Efforts
Police Arraign 5 Artisans Over Alleged Cultism
Expedite Action On Kalu’s Trial, Group Urges EFCC
NASS Urged To Probe Abuse By Police
Ericsson Earnings Top Forecast As 5G Takes Off
Merkel Urges Turkey To End Fighting In Syria
Abuja-Based Health Service Provider, Organizes 2 Days Conference
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS20 hours ago
JUST IN: Aisha Buhari Apologises Over Viral Video
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Rivers Community Rejects Govt Recognition of Traditional Stool
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Aisha Buhari Apologises Over Viral Video
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Medicaid Foundation Gets $25,000 To Reduce Breast Cancer Burden
-
POLITICS11 hours ago
Bayelsa: APC, PDP And The Return Of Hate Speech
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Obaseki Maintains Order To Edo Govt Officials, Warns Against Responses
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
PMB Slashes Travelling Expenses Of Ministers, DGs, Perm Secs, Others
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Another Nigerian Killed In South Africa