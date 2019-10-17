NEWS
Minister Seeks Inclusion Of Migration Studies In Higher Institutions’ Curriculum
Minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq has urged academic institutions to introduce migration studies in their programmes.
The minister said this during the formal presentation of postgraduate programmes of the Centre for Migration Studies, Nnamdi Azikwe University yesterday in Abuja.
He explained that the programme would provide migration managers and policy makers the high level personnel with the skills to effectively address the multifaceted issue of migration.
According to the minister, Nigeria is faced with corruption and endemic poverty with nearly 70 per cent of her population living below the poverty line, scarce employment.
She also observed that poverty has forced thousands of Nigerians to emigrate every year in search of better quality of life. Adding that Illegal migration is fast on the increase and is largely facilitated by forgery of passports, visas, false asylum claims, marriages under false pretence, human smuggling, and human trafficking.
The minister further stated that the rate of internal migration in Nigeria was skyrocketing as there has been high rate of inter-state migration by young able bodied men in search of better opportunities and greener pastures.
This has led to a great boost in the economic activities in those destination centers and retardation in the economic activities in the source centers especially the rural areas.
