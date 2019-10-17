COVER STORIES
Mother, Child Burnt To Death In Onitsha Tanker Explosion
A mother and her child were yesterday burnt to death in a petrol tanker explosion in Onitsha, the commercial hub of Anambra State.
The incident occurred when the driver of the tanker laden with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known, as petrol, lost control and fell into the drainage channel at MCC bus stop close to Toronto Hospital at Upper-Iweka,along the Enugu-Onitsha road.
Eyewitnesses said that immediately the tanker fell into the drainage channel, it went up in flames with the fuel pouring out and flowing along the drainage, spreading fire everywhere along.
As a result of the incident some structures, including a petrol station located around the area were said to have been engulfed in fire.
It was learnt that the inability of the state fire service operators to intervene promptly was responsible for more havoc caused by the incident.
The actual figure of casualties could not able to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report, as rescue operation by a combined team of the police, Federal Road Safety Corps and state fire service men.
Spokesman of the Anambra state police police command, (PPRO) Mr Mohammed Haruna, who confirmed the incident said that the state police commissioner, Mr John Bassey Abang, had visited the scene for an on-the-spot assessment, but, promised to provide detailed information of about the incident later.
