N5,000 For National ID Card Repressive,Says PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, said it totally rejects the ‘repressive decision’ of the President Muhammadu Buhari – led All Progressives Congress (APC) government, to further squeeze Nigerians by imposing a N5000 fee for national identity cards.
The party in a statement said the very idea of ID card fee by the Buhari administration is insupportable, reprehensible and completely offensive to the sensibilities of Nigerians as free citizens.
According to the statement signed by the national publicity secretary of PDP, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, imposing such unwarranted and unjustified levy on Nigerians, for internal social safety instrument, amounts to wicked fleecing as well as stripping of their constitutional rights in their own nation.
The statement reads in part; “Our party holds that issuance of national identity card to citizens, as an obligation of the state to its citizenry, must remain free as established by the PDP. The N5000 levy must be immediately rescinded before it triggers restiveness in the nation.
“Already, the fee is generating tension in the country as Nigerians have continued to register their rejection in the public space.”
The PDP noted that the increasing penchant of the APC administration to impose all sorts of taxes on suffering Nigerians.
“Only recently, the Buhari-led APC administration increased the Value Added Tax (VAT) on goods and services from 5 percent to 7.5 percent. This is in addition to increase in tariffs for electricity and other services as well as the obnoxious decision to return the tollgates on our major highways.
“Our party cautions that such impositions breed resentment and erode the much-desired patriotism; leading to the escalation of social vices and low commitment to nation building by citizens,” the statement said.
The PDP therefore charged President Buhari to direct the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to immediately cancel its decision to levy Nigerians for national identity cards.
