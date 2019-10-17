NEWS
Nigeria Needs Prayers To Overcome Challenges – Lawan
President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan has said that Nigeria needs prayers to overcome it’s challenges.
Lawan stated this yesterday Abuja, while receiving a delegation of the Christian Legislators’ Fellowship of the National Assembly.
A statement issued by his special adviser on media, Ola Awoniyi, said prayer is also the key to Nigeria’s breakthrough.
“Given the situation we are in today, the various challenges that Nigeria and its people face, we even need to pray more,” he said.
The delegation was led by the deputy president of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege. The Senate chief whip, Orji Uzor Kalu was also in attendance at the meeting.
The mission was to invite the Senate President to the 10th National Prayer Breakfast scheduled to hold on 31st October, 2019 at the International Conference Center, Abuja.
Lawan said the prayer breakfast was timely and urged all to first seek the face of God for answered prayers ahead of the programme.
“Today, we face serious security challenges. Where we have security agencies who are mandated to ensure that we are secured and protected, if nothing, we should pray for them that they are able to perform well.
“It is not only in empowering them with weapons; the power of God is beyond weapons. I’m sure that all people of faith will continue to pray for our security agencies to protect us,” Lawan said.
