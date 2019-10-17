BUSINESS
Nigeria Ready For 4th Revolution With Over 55 Minerals – Minister
The minister of state for Mines and Steel Development, Uchechukwu Ogah has said that as the world faces a fourth revolution, Nigeria with over 55 minerals is at a very vantage position to become one of the world’s top industrial hubs.
The minister who was speaking at a dinner organised by the World Bank assisted Mineral Sector Support for Economic Diversification project (MINDIVER) under the ministry in honour of the World Bank representative, Michael Stanley who was in the country on a visit to the Ladi Kwali Pottery Centre for sight-seeing prior to commencement of the rehabilitation the ministry has undertaken to do through the project.
He said, “We are now facing the fourth revolution which is all about minerals.
“What remains now is for us to discover all the minerals that are needed and focus on them. We have over 55 of them already, and there are more. And they are all needed for the fourth revolution.
“And I can assure you that Nigeria will become not only the giant of Africa but of the world.”
