Nigerian Society of Engineers: Aggrieved Members, BOT Meeting End in Deadlock

Ahead of the national conference and annual general meeting of the Nigerian Society of Engineers tagged “KANO 2019”, aggrieved members of the body cutting across all the geopolitical zones of the country, have intensified their battle against the national leadership of the body, for equity, justice and professionalism.

The decision to battle to save the professional body from eventual collapse was finally reached in a meeting of the Board of Trustees (BOT) and the aggrieved engineers held Wednesday October 9, 2019 in Abuja, which ended in a deadlock. Prior to the Abuja meeting with the BOT, the aggrieved engineers had met sometime in September 2019 to evaluate their position in the current crises rocking the NSE, a motion was raised during the meeting for the removal of all portraits of the National President of NSE Engr Adekunle Mokuolu from all offices and meeting halls of the NSE in their territories as a furtherance to their resolve to confirm their earlier VOTE OF NO CONFIDENCE passed on the National President of the body during the aborted Emergency General Meeting (EGM) on June 27, 2019 where the president abandoned the EGM and walked out on all the engineers who attended the meeting from all parts of the country. The well-attended meeting of the aggrieved engineers had representatives of all the aggrieved zones in attendance.

In their move to satisfy the whims and caprices of the “Cabal” of NSE, the National President, Mr Adekunle Mokuolu and some past presidents of the NSE, formed themselves into an agency not known to the operating Memorandum and Articles of Association (MEMART) of the body at the National Headquarters in Abuja. This body of past presidents and Mr Mokuolu in their failed attempt to break the solid ranks of the aggrieved engineers, secretly extended invitation recently to some prominent aggrieved members of the body across all the geopolitical zones of the country to attend a meeting with them in Abuja. Prominent among those invited are two erudite professors of engineering, a frontline female member of the body and a former very senior appointee of NDDC. It was also gathered that, those secretly invited have all turned down the invitation on the grounds that, the meeting is illegal and under the prevailing circumstance, only the Board of Trustees (BOT) is authorized by the MEMART of NSE to convene such a meeting.

One of the spokesperson of the aggrieved engineers was quoted as saying, “a large number of the past presidents are the same set of people who orchestrated the failure of the June 27, 2019 Emergency General Meeting, (EGM) at Abuja, through the current President, Engr Mokuolu, when they realized that the aggrieved regions have effectively mobilized over one thousand of their members and attended the EGM to vote for rotational presidency of the body.

This mobilization was done to the consternation of the NSE cabal who feed fat on the commonwealth of the people and have vowed not to relinquish power. The President of NSE on the said date commenced the EGM successfully, but when voting was about to take place, he was remotely controlled by his cohorts to abort the EGM. Suddenly to our amazement, Engr Mokuolu began to put up very funny and untoward attitude towards the delegates in attendance who were mostly made up of members from the aggrieved regions. He began by ‘resetting’ the EGM and continued to delay commencement of voting. When he was overwhelmed by the crowd and realized that, the bidding of his godfathers was in danger, Adekunle Mokuolu abandoned the EGM on the pretext that he was postponing the EGM. A primitive action that is unheard of in any civilized organization of sane human beings in the 21st century. However, the president walked out on the about over thousand engineers without properly adjourning the EGM; hence the engineers present continued the meeting and passed a VOTE OF NO CONFIDENCE on him”.

The spokesperson was further quoted as saying, “sometime in July, 2019 all the aggrieved members of the body in the regions and several branches within the regions sent petitions to the BOT of the body in Abuja complaining of the shameful act; but three months down the line, the BOT that is supposed to be the conscience of the professional body have carried on as if nothing happened and have either by omission or commission, refused to acknowledge or respond to the barrage of petitions sent to them. The concerned and aggrieved engineers dissociated themselves from such an illegal and clandestine meeting purportedly scheduled by the past presidents and the sitting president against the wishes of our members. We told them that, we can only honour a meeting convened by the B.O.T, not by past presidents. However, how can the president who is accused of gross misconduct of frustrating the EGM, be the one to convene such a clandestine meeting? This shows the extent to which the NSE has been deeply politicized and polarized, hence our struggle for emancipation of the professional body and to return it to the path of professionalism”.

It was gathered that, as soon as the earlier proposed meeting with some past presidents failed to hold as a result of the refusal of some invited members to attend, some aggrieved branches of the body started receiving invitations by the BOT to attend a meeting with them on 9th & 10th October, 2019 at the headquarters of NSE in Abuja. At the commencement of the meeting between the BOT (which had 6 members including the its chairman, Engr Dr Shonubi, FNSE and a female member) and representatives of the aggrieved engineers, copies of Mr Mokuolu’s response to the petitions raised by the aggrieved engineers were distributed by the BOT to the 18 representatives of the aggrieved engineers in attendance. In a copy of the president’s response made available to our correspondent, the president stated that he persuaded the Council of NSE during its March 21, 2019 meeting, to hold the EGM on 27 June, 2019 inspite of the vehement opposition by some Council members (suspected to be a power bloc of past presidents from one of the highly privileged geopolitical regions) to the idea of holding the EGM. He went on to allege that, some members refused to agree to adopt the provisions of Article 84 (1) of the MemMart which he said: “the Articles can only be amended by a special resolution at a general meeting of the Society which must be in accordance with the Companies & Allied matters Act, and S. 233 (2) of the Companies & Allied Matters Act (CAMA) which provides that: ‘a resolution shall be a special resolution when it has been passed by not less than three-fourth of the votes cast by such members of the company as being entitled to do so’.

He further went on to allege that, the rowdy nature of the meeting and the violent conduct of some members and attempts to assault him compelled him to abandon the EGM.

The BOT having heard from representatives of the aggrieved members, could not actually fashion-out a way to the end of the crises. When asked by one of the representative of the aggrieved engineers (a former chairman of one of the branches of the body in the south-south region) what message the representatives should take home to their members as a ray of hope for the aggrieved members, the BOT responded that their hands are tight in this circumstance. That they do not have the powers to resolve the crises, but rather will make necessary recommendations which will be forwarded to Council (headed by Mr Mokuolu) for ratification. This response irked the leader of the aggrieved engineers, Engr Prof. Howells Hart, FNSE, who warned the BOT to be wary of their actions and not to allow the NSE shrink into disintegration. He wondered how the president is complaining today about the use of provisions of CAMA in the aborted June 27, 2019 EGM when sometime in Bauchi in 2008, a similar EGM was held and the said CAMA was abandoned and “approved-approved” was rather the slogan used to make their intended changes, as it was glaring that, the Bauchi 2008 EGM was deliberately skewed to favour Mr Mokuolu to rise to become the national president of the engineering body. He further went on to warn that, the NSE has completely lost touch of professionalism as opposed to the operations of similar professional bodies globally in the 21st century, but rather, the NSE is being run as a business empire (Limited Liability Company) controlled by a tiny but powerful cabal who sees the professional body as their personal and family estate.

Other reactions trailed the comments and actions of the BOT as the entire representatives of the aggrieved engineers unanimously agreed to continue to boycott all activities relating to the body at the national level; which includes boycott of council meetings, payment of dues to the national, NSE examinations in the aggrieved regions, any form of activities that would generate revenue to the national body, participation in any national activities / competition and above all, a total and complete boycott of the forth-coming national conference and annual general meeting tagged “KANO 2019”, schedule to hold in the ancient city of Kano within the first week of December, 2019.

Meanwhile, the aggrieved engineers reaffirmed that, their VOTE OF NO CONFIDENCE on the President, Adekunle Mokuolu, still stands and remain valid.

The crack in the NSE is expected to widen uncontrollably in the days ahead, as it is evident that there is no solution in sight to the crises plaguing the professional body, which a large cross-section of members and the public claim was registered as a Limited Liability Company and run as such.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

