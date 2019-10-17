Okowa Calls For Synergy Among Govt Functionaries

Delta Governor, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa has urged top government officials to ensure synergy for the desired results to be achieved.

The governor made the call on Wednesday while declaring open an Executive Management Strategy Retreat for top government officials at Onicha-Ugbo.

According to the governor, offices are held in trust for the people and everybody in position of authority should take delivery of services to the satisfaction of the people as paramount.

He said, “no matter where we find ourselves in government, we should have the knowledge of what we ought to do and working together as a team, satisfy the people.

“We must learn to work together as a team; don’t create territories, the real thing is that all of us must work together to produce the best results for our people.

“It is not about our ego or what we stand to gain as individuals; we need to check ourselves regularly to know if we have been able to achieve what we ought to do at any given time.

“The theme for the workshop, ‘Defining pathway to building a stronger Delta’ is a challenging topic and no matter what we have to do, being able to achieve peace is very important.

“For everything you are doing, you must look and the peace and job creation content; we are building structures but there is still a lot to be done,” Governor Okowa said.

He stated that his administration was erecting enduring structures in the state, disclosing that there was much more to be done in the state.

“I believe that there is a lot to do with sincerity of purpose; your work is to do what is genuinely right in your heart to serve the people; your work will announce itself at some point in time, it is not about working to please me because, when you are truly fired up to provide services to the best of your abilities, you will get inner satisfaction,” Governor Okowa said.

Former Governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi who was one of the resource persons at the event, rated Governor Okowa administration high in service delivery.

“Governor Okowa is a peaceful man and if the leader is a peaceful person, it translates in all spheres of governance; what is happening in Delta is remarkable.

“As top government officials, you need to constantly show the people that you are here to work for them, you are not here to work for the governor; the governor is a human being working to also, satisfy the people.

“Every Ministry is as important as the other; so, first internalise his vision; once you believe in him, you will succeed because, the future of Delta is not in oil, it is in building the human capital,” Mr Obi said.

The Secretary to the State Government, Mr Chiedu Ebie said the retreat for the top management of the state was to design their roles in achieving stronger Delta agenda and key into the governor’s commitment to bequeath a prosperous future to Deltans.

“Acquire additional relevant skills, competences and dispositions required for them to succeed in their roles, including delegating duties efficiently and effectively and ensuring completion of tasks within agreed timelines.

“Have good knowledge of strategic planning, effective budgeting, team work, accountability and performance reporting,” Mr Ebie said

