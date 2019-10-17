The Nigerian Institution of Agricultural Engineers (NIAE) on Thursday in Kaduna declared that if agriculture is fixed by exploiting dry season farming, the economic and unemployment challenges facing the country will be solved.

Delivering a public lecture entitled ‘Ground and Surface Water Resources in Kaduna State: Potential for Dry Season Farming’ organised by the Nigerian Institution of Agricultural Engineers (NIAE), Kaduna State Chapter in Collaboration with the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), held in Kaduna, Engr. Emmanuel Sunday Olorunaiye, of Kaduna Polytechnic, while enumerating the benefits of dry season farming said crop yields are generally higher than other season.

Olorunaiye, explained that out of the total arable land of the state, about 2.5million hectares are under cultivation 80,000 hectares are under Fadama land use, calling for all year round farming.

Olorunaiye, expressed the need to explore the potentials of flood water utilization for irrigation in Kaduna State and the country.

In a communique signed by Engr. M.O Ewaoda, at the end of the public lecture, called on government to collaborate with Nigerian Institution of Agricultural Engineers (NIAE) to undertake proper research on the usage of ground water in Kaduna State.

The communique advised that ginger production in Kaduna State should be further enhanced using the ground and surface water irrigation system.

Parts of the communique reads:” If we can fix agriculture by exploiting dry season farming, we can fix Kaduna state and Nigeria as a whole. This can be done by making agriculture a business.

Our agricultural productivity can be doubled through dry season farming development as farmers can grow crops round the year and extreme poverty can be reduced by 2023″

“Need for Further studies on underground water storage. NIAE should set up an action committee to put up a strong position paper on opportunities in the use of ground water systems in Kaduna state.

That all water needs and ground water usage for irrigation should not be done in isolation as this would lead to underground water crisis which will exceed the energy crisis in the state” the communique said.

