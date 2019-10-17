Police Arraign 5 Artisans Over Alleged Cultism

Five artisans on Thursday appeared before a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos over alleged participation in cult activities and causing of unrest in the community.

The defendants are Abubakar Adenuga, bricklayer, 21; Yusuf Makurli, barber, 21; Alabi Balogun, labourer, 26; Muyideen Olatunji, motorcyclist, 26 and Adedolapo Badiru, driver, 29.

The five defendants are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, belonging to unlawful society and breach of public peace.

They however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Ajaga Agboko, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Sept. 22 at 12:30p.m. at Noforija Town, Epe Lagos State.

He said that the defendants and others still at large unlawfully gathered as members of a secret society known as “Aiye Confraternity” and harassed members of the public.

He added that the defendants caused mayhem in the community by waylaying people which made them run for safety.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 41, 314 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.

The Magistrate, Mr T. A. Anjorin-Ajose granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties each in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Nov.11 for mention. (NAN)

