PSC: Nigeria May Not Get $62bn Claim From JV Partners – FG

The federal government has expressed fears that it may not get $62 billion it claims as arrears of profits due it from 1998 under the production sharing contracts (PSCs) between the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and its joint venture partners.

Minister of state, Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylvia disclosed this yesterday to State House correspondents after the federal executive council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to him, they have started discussions with the partners adding that they may not get up to $62 billion claims.

He said, “Well, we have started discussions. Let us consider that as a lost opportunity, the money was not in a cupboard, they have taken it.

“Nobody can bring out that kind of money, I mean, we can’t get $62 billion. We maybe get something from them but not $62 billion. It’s an opportunity we have lost. We have already started discussions with them but that is what is clear that it is a lost opportunity really.

“The amendment of the bill cannot be retroactive. Laws cannot be retroactive, we have to look forward.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the international oil companies have taken the matter before the Federal High Court in Lagos and are denying any liability.

The six international oil companies with joint operating agreements with the NNPC include Shell Petroleum Development Company, Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited and Chevron Nigeria Limited.

The others are Nigeria Agip Oil Company, TotalElf Nigeria and Pan Ocean Oil Company.

Under the terms of the 1993 PSC, the NNPC and the joint venture partners would review their profits sharing formula once crude oil prices rise above $20 per barrel.

Recently, the government decided to trigger the review and demanded huge arrears of profits. But the joint venture partners have been reluctant to pay or adjust the profit-sharing formula in their various operating agreement.

Meanwhile, the minister disclosed that most of the deep offshore act laws are obsolete saying they need to be amended.

According to him, “There are a lot of missed opportunities already. The previous law provided that when oil prices went beyond $20 per barrel, we are supposed to negotiate and get some additional revenues.

“We didn’t take advantage of that and of course, when we approached the oil companies, the oil companies said look, this is a lost opportunity, it is lost money because this money is not just there, it is not being kept in some cupboard.

“So, of course, it is a lost opportunity, we have to do something quickly to ensure that we don’t lose this kind of opportunity in the future. That is why we have to ensure that this bill is passed.

With this bill now, Sylva pointed out that there will be some adjustments in the fiscal regime and “we believe that the government will get a lot more from the oil companies, especially their deep shore exploration activities.

“You know that the PSCs means that they invest the money, they recover their cost before the government begins to get some revenues from it.

“Unfortunately, the recovery, each time they keep investing and they keep recovering. So, if you don’t take time, you never really get to the point where you benefit at all, because, the oil companies are perpetually recovering cost. So, with the Deep Offshore Act Amendment, all those things are taken care of,” he stated.

Sylva also disclosed that the ministry of petroleum presented two memos for the establishment of oil and gas parks adding that two oil and gas parks were approved in Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa State.

According to him, these parks are to support the development and manufacturing of oil and gas tools.

“As some of you know, in some countries, service sector of the oil industry is sometimes even bigger than the oil industry itself,” he said.

“Unfortunately in Nigeria that sector has not really grown so much. Now this administration is really commitment to developing the service sector and that is why the oil and gas parks are being built.

“These parks will create a lot of jobs, we are looking at about 1000 additional jobs and of course it will also improve the security of the Niger Delta.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

