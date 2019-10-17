PWDs Demand Clear Policy Direction On Electoral Inclusion

People Living with Disabilities (PWDs) have called on Political Parties in the Country to provide clear policy Direction that will ensure that they are administratively carried along in all political processes.

Executive Director of the Inclusive Friends, a Non-Governmental Organisation for and by PWDs as well as the Convener of the Access Nigeria Campaign, Miss Grace Jerry said this at the Participate Today Roundtable on PWD Participation in Nigerian Politics, yesterday in Abuja.

Jerry who urged this parties to review provisions for PWDs to enable PWDs who are having political ambitions achieve their goals, also reiterated that political parties should be deliberate about the production of its campaign materials to ensure that they are in accessible format to reach different clusters of PWDs.

While querying that some PWDs aspiring for various political position in the just concluded 2019 General Elections were rejected mostly, by the Nation’s two major political parties, the PDP and APC due to issues associated to their disabilities, she called on the National Assembly to work towards establishing a Commission for the PWDs.

“While the 8th National Assembly passed the Disability Act and the President asserted to it, the 9th Assembly must seize the opportunity and work towards the establishment of the Commission for persons with Disabilities to guarantee that various provisions regarding the implementation of the Act gets into action. They National Assembly should also expedite measures to make a legislation that provides at least 3% of seats into state and federal legislative houses be reserved for PWD politicians”, she said.

She lamented that there is a relatively low media productions disseminating political party and electoral information targeting PWDs and called on media houses and political parties to support in providing adequate electoral information that is accessible to PWDs before and after elections.

