Sex- for- grades Scandal

Apart from frequent strikes and cultism, sexual harassment is another prominent issue on campuses nationwide. And sadly, until the recent British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) video which exposed the nefarious act of a lecturer at the University of Lagos scratched old wounds, it didn’t look like it was going to stop, at least not any time soon. As hazardous as the menace is, there seems to be a conspiracy of silence about sexual harassment in the Nigerian academic environment. This is because though a few responsible lecturers can identify the bad ones among them, they’ll rather look the other way than blow the whistle, and it’s the same story with many students who have chosen to be quiet about whether or not they are victims of the situation because the university system seems to encourage it.

There is no doubt that the university management in these institutions know about the atrocities that go on under their nose. At least the fact that the authorities of the University of Lagos shut down, almost immediately, the so called ‘Cold Room,’ where lecturers engage in their sex- for- grades activities in the institution attest to this. Why they do nothing about it is, however, the question everyone wants an answer to.

As much as this newspaper does not condone such heinous act anywhere in the society, there is need to register the fact that the nation has already been put on the limelight, thanks to the escapades of these few randy lecturers. All Nigerians need to do now is to look critically at themselves and the society itself, examine the situation to determine where we got it wrong and make amends as soon as possible.

For this newspaper, the first step forward is for parents to begin to talk explicitly with their children, especially female children, about morals and good living outside their homes and especially on campuses where mummy and daddy do not have their eyes on them. Whether the society likes it or not, a deterioration of good values and morals in the society is the reason these bad practices continue to grow and fester.

It is imperative, in our view, that parents return to the old values and begin to teach their children to work for their grades and, indeed, everything in life and not seek easy ways of passing their courses in school or excelling in other endeavours. Where there is hard work, there wouldn’t be any student or person needing favours and having to pay with their body or from their pocket.

On their part, we urge lecturers focus on their primary to responsibility towards students put under their care, which is helping to form them academically and, to an extent, morally too. They need to stop ridiculing themselves by demanding and receiving sexual or any form of gratification just to award marks to undeserving students, while serious students who burn their midnight candles are given low grades. Preying on academically weak female students should be a turn off for the authorities too. When they are caught they should be duly punished so that others would know that it is an offence that must not be condoned.

Also, in dealing with all the atrocities that happen on campuses, university authorities need to start looking at ways to discourage off-campus residence for students so that they can have authority over the students at all times. This has become urgent as it is actually not the institutions’ responsibility to look after students who choose to reside outside the campus.

The little detail that the said lecturer is a pastor of a church should also worry the spiritual institutions and those at the helm of affairs in this institution should be involved in the war against all that is bad and unacceptable in the society. It is not a good thing that the nation is getting it wrong all round at the educational, spiritual and home fronts. It is evident that if we choose to ignore the signs that we are failing and our society is nosediving from bad to worse, we might not be able to preserve a society posterity will be proud of.

It is from this perspective that we suggest that all strata of society must drag themselves up from the seeming inertia and address the issue that is making a mockery of the nation, her educational institutions and the morality of her youth. We must not resort to blame game, for all have sinned. The redemptive effort must be a collective responsibility of all.

