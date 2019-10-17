POLITICS
SGF Warns Fraudsters Against Using His Office For False Information
The secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha, has said his attention been drawn to unrelenting activities of faceless persons using the social media and other platforms to lure unsuspecting members of the Public to submit their Curriculum Vitae at a fee, to a non-existing desk at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, for Federal Government appointments.
According to him, in a statement by his media ,the Office is similarly aware of inaccurate information being peddled around regarding constituency projects being executed under its supervision.
For the avoidance of doubt, Mustapha stressed that the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation neither executes nor supervises constituency projects.
The statement reads “Also, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation has become aware of numerous forged introductory letters purportedly issued from his office seeking diverse favours from individuals and corporate entities for personal gains.
“The general public is by this notice advised to beware of the clandestine activities of these dubious and fraudulent persons and their cohorts going about to fleece unsuspecting members of the public.
“Assuredly, the government has evolved measures to track these unpatriotic and faceless persons and will bring to justice anyone found engaging in these unwholesome activities.
