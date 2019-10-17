SPN Decries N17.6bn Loan Procurement In Oyo

The Socialists Party of Nigeria (SPN) has frowned at the N17.6 billion loan allegedly obtained by the Senator Ajimobi-led government and the N10 billion reportedly approved by the Oyo State House of Assembly for the Seyi Makinde-led government.

The party’s state Secretary, Comrade Ayodeji Adigun in a statement in Ibadan on Thursday argued that none of the previous loans had ever translated into any meaningful improvement in the life of the poor people in the state.

According to the party, the N7.5 billion loan would end up increasing the wealth of pro-capitalist politicians if the plan for the investment was on public private partnership.

“The attention of the Socialist party of Nigeria, SPN, Oyo State chapter, has been drawn to the N7.6billion loan reportedly approved for the purpose of upgrading farm settlements in Akufo and Eruwa to farm estate by the Oyo State House of Assembly on Thursday, 10/10/19. In the first instance,

“The PPP is a ruinous capitalist policy and upgrading of farm settlement based on this can never guarantee a sustainable development that will translate into an improvement in the living condition of the poor working people in the state.

“Only a government run on the basis of socialist programme is capable of guaranteeing a sustainable development”, the party said.

SPN argued that all of the so-called reasons like upgrading of farm settlement, procurement of farm equipment and improvement of infrastructural development, upon which both the N7.5 billion and N10 billion loans were procured could actually be achieved without necessarily compounding the outrageous debt burden under which the state groans at this present time.

This, it added was actually possible, if the outrageous security vote governors award to themselves is scrapped and the sum is added to the pool of fund at the disposal of the state such that same is committed and invested on the areas of needs of the working people in the state.

“Other means to ensure that adequate resources and fund are made available to the state in order to carry out its obligation and duties also include the need to place the political office holders on the salaries and allowances earned by the civil servants, to stop leakages as well as to end the regime of corrupt and costly contract system and replace it with a public work programme under which the ministry of Works will be equipped with adequate equipment, machineries, expertise and manpower to undertake mass public works like mass building of schools, hospitals, roads, mass housing, water-works, mass electrification, etc.

“Contract system has been one of the crucial means through which pro-capitalist government pilfer away several billions of naira, and throw the state into needless debt crisis of billions of naira. SPN equally holds that the democratic control of all of the resources and funds at the disposal of the state by elected committee of workers and community people, is very important so as to ensure that they are judiciously invested in areas of needs of the people.

‘’ If Seyi Makinde government is unable to implement all these measures that will help free up resources for the benefit of the vast majority of Oyo working people, it is because of its pro-capitalist character and orientation”, it said.

