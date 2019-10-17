The Murshid’s Khutbah: Holding Fast To The Sunnah

This is the translation of the Khutbah that Prof. Shehu Ahmad Sa’id Galadanchi, CON, Murshid of the National Mosque, Abuja delivers today, Friday, October 17th 2019 at the National Mosque:

“Dear Muslims, we live in a time full of Bida’ (plural for Bid’ah) and religious disorder that cause a lot of problems to us, not only spiritually, but also politically and socially. As Muslims, we will not be able to surmount these challenges except through reverting to our Haneef Religion and holding fast to the Sunnah of our Prophet, the Trustworthy, the one sent as a Mercy to humanity.

“On the authority of Abu Najeeh al-‘Irbaad ibn Saariyah (may Allah be pleased with him), who said: ‘The Messenger of Allah, sallallaahu alaihi wa sallam gave us a sermon by which our hearts were filled with fear and tears came to our eyes. We said: O Messenger of Allah, it is as though this is a farewell sermon, so counsel us. He said: I counsel you to fear Allah (may He be glorified) and to give absolute obedience even if a slave becomes your leader. Verity, he among you who lives (long) will see great controversy, so you must keep to my Sunnah and to the Sunnah of the rightly-guided Rashidite Caliphs – cling to them stubbornly. Beware of newly invented matters, for every invented matter is an innovation and every innovation is going astray and every going astray is in Hell-fire.’ It was related by Abu Dawud and at-Tirmidhi, who said that it was a good and sound Hadeeth.

“The Trustworthy Messenger related in this important Hadeeth that he who lives long among his Sahaabah will see great controversy. And here we are in this era witnessing great controversies in our Deen that are causing religious, political and social problems. Oftentimes, moral and material losses are caused by these problems, not least the Boko Haram challenge that is ever-present with us. In times gone by, we only heard of these challenges from afar, in climes distant from us. Today, we are faced by these challenges in our country, nay, in our homes, schools, roads and Masaajid (plural for Masjid).

“The instruction of the Messenger to us in this Hadeeth as mentioned pertains holding fast to the Sunnah. He said: ‘…so you must keep to my Sunnah and to the Sunnah of the rightly-guided Rashidite Caliphs..’ Then he placed an emphasis on this command and said: ‘..cling to them stubbornly.’

“This is an eloquent expression in which the Messenger counselled us to hold fast to the Sunnah really strongly and determinedly.

“Brethren in Faith! It is imperative that we, especially the youths, seek for, and act according to knowledge. As our predecessors said, the ignorant has neither intellect nor religion. Islam adjures us to learn the injunctions of our religion, the upright, so we can know how to worship Allah alone, without partners; that we can distinguish truth from falsehood, and good from evil; that we can discern what is textually evident in the Book and the Sunnah of commandments and Sharia’h laws; that we can differentiate between Halaal and Haraam as well as avoid doubtful matters as Al-Mustapha commands us in a Hadeeth where he said: “That which is lawful is plain and that which is unlawful is plain and between them are doubtful matters about which not many people know. Thus he who avoids doubtful matters clears himself in regard to his religion and honour, but he who falls into doubtful matters falls into that which is unlawful…’ to the end of the Hadeeth.

“Jurists are unanimous on the importance of this Hadeeth and its various jurisprudential uses as it is one of the Ahaadeeth upon which is the nexus of Islam. Avoidance of doubtful matters, O servants of Allah, ensures the preservation of one’s religion and honour.

“We pray Allah the Almighty to assist us in following the Sunnah of His Messenger, and the Sunnah of his rightly-guided Rashidite Caliphs. I have uttered what you have heard, and I seek Allah’s forgiveness for me, you and all Muslims; seek for His forgiveness as He is Most-Forgiving, Most-Merciful.”

SITTING

“Praise be to Allah who said in His Glorious Book concerning His Trustworthy Prophet: ‘He does not speak of (his own) desire. It is naught save an inspiration that is inspired, which one of mighty powers taught him…’ Peace and blessings be upon the Glorious Prophet, our Leader, Muhammad, the Unlettered; and upon members of his household, and entire Sahaabah. I bear witness that there is no deity except Allah alone, who is without partners. I bear witness, also, that Muhammad is His Servant and Messenger.

“Afterwards, servants of Allah, holding fast to the Sunnah of Al-Mustapha and following his footprints in religious and mundane affairs is mandatory on every Muslim, even though it is not easy in our daily activities nowadays. And that is so because the Shayaateen (evil ones) among the Jinn, aided by Shayaateen among humankind, are constantly whispering into the hearts of people to effectively sabotage any resolve in following the Sunnah. The Shayaateen among the humankind are so many in our times and are more deadly than their Jinn counterparts because they mingle with us.

“What we should do, brethren is to beware lest these Shayaateen make us deviate from the even path and loose grip of the Sunnah of Al-Mustapha alaihis salaam.

“It was reported on the authority of ‘Aisha, Mother of the Faithful, may Allah be pleased with her, who said: ‘The Messenger of Allah, sallallaahu alaihi wa sallam said: ‘He who innovates something in this matter of our that is not of it will have it rejected.’ The meaning of this is such innovations are void without efficacy whatsoever. This Hadeeth, doubtless, is a very important component among Islamic principles. It is also, as jurists posited, part of the all-encompassing speech of the Messenger of Allah, sallallaahu alaihi wa sallam in that it is plain, explicit in repelling all kinds of unlawful and misguided innovations.

