NEWS
2019 Budget: We’ve Not Received A Dime – FCT Minister
The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammed Musa Bello, yesterday said he has not received a dime from the 2019 budgetary allocations.
According to Bello, of the N23 billion budgeted for FCT Administration in the 2019 fiscal year, nothing has been released to the Ministry of FCT.
Speaking while defending the 2020 budget for the Ministry and the 2019 budget performance, Bello said 31 projects were to be executed in the 2019 budget but none has been executed so far, hence they have reintroduced 12 of the projects in the 2020 budget proposal and as well as initiated a new bringing the total number of the projects targeted in the 2020 budget to 13.
He said the total amount budgeted for the Ministry of FCT in the 2020 fiscal year is N28,422,804,431.
He said the non-release of funds to the Ministry has amounted to zero budget performance of capital projects in 2019.
MOST READ
JUST IN: Minimum Wage: FG, Labour Reach Agreement
Farmers Helpline To Enjoy Govt Support – Agric Minister
Korean Embassy Donates Mini-buses To NCS
LEDAP Train 50 Education Officials on Implementation Of UBE Act In Kaduna
Onitsha Petrol Tanker Inferno: Gov Obiano Promises Compensation To Victims
Half Of My Cabinet May Be Women — Abiodun
Imo First Lady, UNICEF Task Girl Child On Leadership
MOST POPULAR
- OPINION23 hours ago
Nigerian Society of Engineers: Aggrieved Members, BOT Meeting End in Deadlock
- NEWS23 hours ago
Abuja-Based Health Service Provider, Organizes 2 Days Conference
- POLITICS17 hours ago
Bayelsa Guber: Nabena Raises Alarm Over Arms Influx Ahead of Election
- NEWS17 hours ago
Gov. Bello Salutes Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi at 45
- FOOTBALL20 hours ago
Manchester United Will Reinforce Squad In January – Solskjaer
- CRIME18 hours ago
Police Arraign 5 Artisans Over Alleged Cultism
- NEWS20 hours ago
Ericsson Earnings Top Forecast As 5G Takes Off
- NEWS17 hours ago
Cosgrove Real Estate Embarks On 1000 Tree Planting Programme