2019 Budget: We’ve Not Received A Dime – FCT Minister

The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammed Musa Bello, yesterday said he has not received a dime from the 2019 budgetary allocations.

According to Bello, of the N23 billion budgeted for FCT Administration in the 2019 fiscal year, nothing has been released to the Ministry of FCT.

Speaking while defending the 2020 budget for the Ministry and the 2019 budget performance, Bello said 31 projects were to be executed in the 2019 budget but none has been executed so far, hence they have reintroduced 12 of the projects in the 2020 budget proposal and as well as initiated a new bringing the total number of the projects targeted in the 2020 budget to 13.

He said the total amount budgeted for the Ministry of FCT in the 2020 fiscal year is N28,422,804,431.

He said the non-release of funds to the Ministry has amounted to zero budget performance of capital projects in 2019.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

