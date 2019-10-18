Abuja Declaration: Ending Maritime Crimes In Gulf Of Guinea

Escalation of crimes in the Gulf of Guinea (GoG) over the years have been a source of worry to everyone in the region especially Nigeria but NIMASA has shown readiness to halt criminal activities in the region. YUSUF BABALOLA writes.

Criminal activities such as kidnapping, piracy, armed robbery and drugs have continue to rise as well as remain and unhindered in the Gulf of Guinea (GoG) in recent years.

This region remains a high risk area for piracy and armed robbery. The region accounts for 86 per cent of crew taken hostage and nearly 82 per cent of crew kidnappings globally.

In July 2019, according to the International Maritime Bureau (IMB), a general cargo vessel was hijacked approximately 120 Nautical Miles SW from Brass. Ten crew members were kidnapped from the vessel and released four weeks later.

In August, a bulk carrier and a general cargo vessel were boarded within hours of each other at Douala anchorage, Cameroon and a total of seventeen crew were kidnapped from the vessels. Within six weeks all kidnapped crew were released. This incident demonstrates the range of piracy activities in the Gulf of Guinea and that all types of ships are vulnerable to attack.

Lagos recorded 11 incidents in 2019 – the highest number of any port in the world. Despite reporting more attacks than any other country, Nigeria has reduced third quarter piracy attacks from 41 in 2018 to 29 in 2019.

“Although incidents are down, the Gulf of Guinea continues to be a concern for piracy and armed robbery-related activities with kidnappings of crew members increasing in both scale and frequency,” said Pottengal Mukundan, director, ICC IMB.

He continued, “It is important that shipmasters and owners continue to report all actual, attempted, and suspected incidents to ensure that an accurate picture of these attacks emerge and action is taken against these criminals before the incidents further escalate.”

These are recent examples of how armed criminals are reaching further out to sea and targeting a wider variety of ships: bulk carriers, container vessels and general cargo vessels in addition to local attacks on tankers, oil industry support vessels and fishing vessels.

Another trafficking flow discovered to be on a steep rise border on wildlife and forestry products, which include ivory, pangolin scales and rosewood. Further, West African waters are abundant with high prized seafood and estimated to have one of the highest incidents of illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing in the world, representing up to 37 per cent of the region’s total catch.

However, because of these criminal activities, and to put an end to the crimes in the Gulf of Guinea, the federal government through the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) organised a three – day global maritime security conference on securing the Gulf of Guinea.

The conference which was held in Abuja rallied countries in the Gulf of Guinea region, foreign and local shipowners, foreign collaborators and navies on how to put an end to crimes in the region.

However, after the conference, everyone including the foreign participants agreed to the importance of the Gulf of Guinea to shipping in the world. They thereby came up with a firm declaration to globally criminalise acts of insecurity and proceeds from illegal maritime activities from the zone as was with the case of the “Blood Diamonds.”

In a communiqué, termed, Abuja Declaration on the Gulf of Guinea crisis at the end of the conference, which was attended by delegates from about 80 countries, the conferees also agreed to constitute a GMSC expert working group to drive the implementation of the decisions arising from the gathering in liaison with ECOWAS, ECCAS, ICC, and other international partners.

The communiqué session chaired by the Minister of State for Transportation, Senator Gbemisola Saraki, and read by the director-general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside, in front of about 2000 participants from nearly 80 countries, resolved that “Gulf of Guinea states and the international community should put mechanisms in place to ensure that resources that are illegally harvested/explored in the GoG, including stolen oil and Illegal unreported and unregulated fishery, are intentionally banned as was the case with the ‘blood diamonds’,” the communique said.

The conference called for collaboration among the navies, coast guards, and maritime authorities of countries in the Gulf of Guinea and other continental and international maritime nations. It said countries in the Gulf of Guinea should intensify maritime capacity and infrastructure building efforts to push the objectives effectively.

According to the communique, “GoG states should explore the possibility of designated maritime courts to handle cases of sea robbery, piracy and other maritime offences to ensure quick dispensation of cases in addition to capacity building and sensitisation of judiciary on crucial relevant legislation.”

It further urged the Gulf of Guinea states to put more efforts to implement various agreed strategies at the continental, regional and national levels.

“Gulf of Guinea states with the support of regional organisations like the ECOWAS, ECCAS, ICC and relevant international organisations should continue to ratify and fully domesticate the provisions of the relevant international conventions including UNCLOS 1982, SUA and Port States Measures Agreement.

“Gulf of Guinea states should strengthen, including funding, national, zonal and regional maritime domain awareness centres to enhance information sharing and coordination,” it added.

The Gulf of Guinea states were encouraged to sustain regular meeting of heads of states, heads of navies/coast guards and other maritime enforcement agencies on issues of maritime security for mutual benefit. In addition, relevant regional maritime agencies, industry experts/representatives were charged to come up with informed policy decisions on maritime security and related issues.

The conference equally noted, “Gulf of Guinea states should engage in maritime spatial planning of coastal and urban areas to ensure that maritime security vulnerabilities are not created particularly in proximity to critical maritime infrastructure.

“Gulf of Guinea states should explore opportunities for maritime law enforcement through targeted engagement with coastal and fishing communities to support maritime security efforts.”

Speaking during an international press conference to close the meeting, Peterside, emphasised the need for prompt actions to realise the implementation of the recommendations. Peterside said the proposed expert working group should be established in the next few months.

Also, the Nigerian navy advocated the establishment of a special court to try maritime offences, saying it was necessary to expeditiously dispense maritime cases. The service also said lack of enough ships to cover Nigerian waters was in no small measures, affecting the war against maritime crimes in the country.

Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, speaking at the end of the three-day conference appealed that certain courts in the country be designated to maritime court to handle maritime cases.

Represented by the chief of policy and plans, Naval Headquarters, Rear Admiral Begroy Ibe-Enwo, Ibas reasoned that the designation of some courts to try maritime crimes may did not require legislation.

According to him, it is just for the attorney-general of the federation and the executive arm to execute it. Regretting that maritime related cases were not being given expeditious treatment as they deserved, he said, “Certain courts can be designated for maritime offences so that these (maritime cases) can be expeditiously executed.”

He added, “It is not easy to keep a ship, you need to maintain her so that she doesn’t go down the sea and become a wreck which is another problem.” He said the increasing cases of illegal maritime activities in the country’s waters had given concern, a development he said, had caused many to believe that the criminality was an internationally organised crime.

“That (organised crime) is our suspicion and that is exactly what it is. And that is why a forum like this is also to let the international community know that they should also discourage their own people from participating in this kind of illegality and that is why one of the recommendations clearly stated that we should designate it the same status as blood diamonds, maybe blood fish or bad fish.”

