As Ayade, Esu Square Up Over Workers’ Recruitment

The political a lot of drama going on in Cross River State following the cold war between the state governor, Prof Ben Ayade and his deputy, Prof. Ivara Esu, may soon degenerate to a full blown hostility after the recent dismissal of over 2,500 civil servants reportedly employed by Esu without Ayade’s consent. The move has put the duo at loggerheads, write CHRISTIANA NWAOGU (Abuja) AND RICHARD NDOMA (Calabar).

It is now obvious to the good people of Cross River state that things have fallen apart and the center can no longer hold between Governor Ayade and his deputy, Pof. Esu, hence the battleline has been drawn.

Before now, a great number of Cross Riverians often thought that the bond between the duo was so strong but the governor’s recent action which stopped the salaries of over 2,500 civil servants, who were employed as teachers, magistrates and health workers since 2015 during the last days in office of former governor Liyel Imoke, and others employed in 2017 by Ayade’s deputy, has proved otherwise

One would be earger to know the offences they committed. For the retrenched workers, the sledge hammer landed on their heads because they were all either employed by the incumbent deputy governor and his godfather, Senator Imoke, whose soured relationship with Ayade is an open secret, despite annointing the latter for the number one job in the state in 2015.

Political observers are however of the view that Governor Ayade from all indications did not want a strong deputy or one with a mind of his own.

Analysts in the state opined that it is crystal clear that Ayade’s decision to build a structure of his own has a hidden agenda, which was then unknown to his deputy. This is because, if indeed they were working as a team as they often claimed, the latest developments won’t be happening. Anyway, Esu may have since realised that it is not going to be easy working with his boss as it used to be.

A source at the governor’s office who pleaded not to be named told LEADERSHIP Friday that Governor Ayade seems to be listening to gossips and rumours, and as the Nigerian Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, once put it, the governor would always believe and act on the evidence presented by the first tale-bearer.

According to the source, the deputy governor is often mindful of outshining his boss and instructed his staff, especially his media team, to ensure that it never happened.

The source added that, to Prof. Ayade’s credit, Prof. Esu had alot to do during their first term. He claimed the deputy governor was given many responsibilities and he carried them out to the best of his ability and to the satisfaction of his boss.

The source, which however expressed shock at the governor’s latest action, further disclosed that Governor Ayade’s deputy worked hard to earn the confidence of his boss and sometimes went overboard to do the governor’s biddings to prove his loyalty to him.

He revealed that Esu’s critics even began to unfairly ridicule him as a man who had no mind of his own and as a leader, who was ready to sacrifice the interest of his people and those of his friends and political associates to please his boss.

The source believes that the anti-Esu forces within the governor’s circle of hangers-on and others who feel that he had become too powerful and was a serious threat to their political ambitions, had even before the general elections in February advised Ayade against seeking re-election on he same ticket with the deputy governor.

However, other sources close to the duo, however told LEADERSHIP Friday that the drama is not unconnected with Esu’s closeness to Ayade’s immediate predecessor, Senator Liyel Imoke, who coincidentally happens to be the deputy governor’s kinsman.

Though some forces at the Government House are backing Governor Ayade’s action or onslaught against Esu, claiming that his deputy illegally recruited the afore-mentioned sacked workers in 2017 while acting as the governor in Ayade’s absence to woo investors outside the country.

On of them alleged that, “the deputy governor gave directive to the Head of Service of the state to employ some persons into the state civil service without even mentioning it to his boss.”

Far from this, others are of the opinion that the governor was irked by his inability to access the local government funds which had always served as a booster to the state allocations. This situation, according to them, led to the governor placing embargo on the payment of salaries to all those employed without his consent.

LEADERSHIP Friday gathered that sequel to the directive by the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) which makes it difficult for governors who have not conducted local government elections able to access local government funds, Prof Ayade no longer has the room to accommodate the ‘illegal recruitment’ carried out by his deputy.

Unfortunately, Cross River state is among the states that had not conducted local government election in the last four years. By implication, the governor who hitherto had access to their funds is likely experiencing cash draught, an unfavourable situation that provoked his recent action and threats.

Another version of the story has it that about 500 embattled Mathematics/ Biology teachers were engaged by the state under the immediate past Governor of the state, Senator Liyel Imoke barely some months to his exit from office.

According to a source,”Under Gov. Liyel Imoke, Indian Consultants screened these 500 teacher’s after which temporary appointment letters were issued to them in August 2015.

“By September 2015, Ayade gave them appointment letters and they began to receive salaries in January 2016 which ran up to August 2019 before their names were subsequently removed from the nominal roll”.

Apart from the five hundred teachers other affected institutions are the Cross River State College of Health Technology, College of Education (COE) Akamkpa as well as some workers from the State Ministry of Information all amounting to 2000 workers.

A respondent, Mr Ekeng Bassey who spoke with our correspondent in Calabar on the issue said,” I know some mathematics and Biology teachers who are victims of this show of force. He said, even though they are still going to work, perhaps to enable them have evidence that they didn’t just absent themselves from duty. It’s sad, as some of them now bed to enable them survive because their names have discretely been removed from the pay roll”.

A civil servant with one of the ministries in the state Esame (surname withheld ) who claim to be conversant with the disturbing scenario of name dropping from the nominal roll said, am aware of an incident where over names of 500 staff recruited into the state civil service in the state secondary Education Management Board is said to have been removed from the nominal roll.

Esame who gave a different version to the drama said trouble started after the state governor authorised board chairman of secondary education to engaged 500 teachers but rather than abide by his boss directive , the immediate past board chairman over shot the number that his principal asked him to engage .

She said that the board’s attitude got the governor who had been racking his brain on how to get his wage bill reduced as what they had on ground was more than the state capacity, given the low level of revenue allocation they usually received from the federation account.

The development , according to her got the state Governor infuriated and thus, he ordered that names beyond the 500 hundred applicants whose employment he authorised be removed from the salary roll.

Akeye Thomas, who spoke in favor of the governor alleged that the number exceeded the 500 applications which the state Governor had asked for because, those in charge of the employment went too far perhaps because they saw it as opportunity to fill in names of their cronies into the civil service.

But in reaction to the issue, the Executive Chairman, Cross River State Universal Basic Education SUBEB, Dr. Stephen Odey, had since denied the allegations leveled against the governor.

Odey stated that he got approval for the recruitment of two thousand teachers and five hundred security men when he (Odey) sent a memo to the governor requesting he should be given an opportunity to boost and energise the sector with more teachers and security men stressing that his request got a nod by the governor.

Odey stressed that it is on the basis of that approval that he engaged two thousand and twenty seven after due diligence and due process in view of the poor financial situation of the state stressing that at no time has the governor contemplated or given directives for any teacher to be sacked, whether the newly employed ones or those who had been in the system before the engagement of new ones.

“His Excellency approved four thousand teachers and we went through due process and employed two thousand and twenty seven teachers considering the poor financial situation of the state and they were pay-rolled and captured by the state Civil Service Commission, making them substantive workers in the state and nobody is talking of sacking them.

The SUBEB boss maintained that with a total of fourteen thousand primary school teachers with a wage bill of eight hundred and thirty naira monthly and non is owed salary, tells a lot that the governor is living up to expectation.

He stated that the state is operating three model secondary schools sited in the three senatorial district’s of the state and owing to demands by parents, the schools are now in senior secondary one stressing that the schools will continue to senior secondary three to enable the students to write the West African School Certificate Examination.

Odey regretted that despite all effort by the Governor to ensure that the basic education sector gets a boost people still criticised the him notwithstanding the fact that he pays salaries of teachers and in time too.

He said, “Those criticising Gov. Ayade are of the opinion that Ayade isn’t the right man for this plumb job. Their thinking is that Ayade is more of a technocrat, parliamentarian than a governor. That he should have remained permanently at the chambers of the legislature where verbose language is required to enable any serious bill scale through to become law. Or at most remaine permanently in the class room to tutor students on how to be acclamatised with concepts rather mounting the saddle as governor of a state.

Odey said, to these category of individual, for any man or woman to be a governor must have a large heart to accommodate all and not to sack people from work.

LEADERSHIP Friday recalls that Prof Ben Ayade ascended the hot seat as Governor on the platter of gold as he wasn’t at all in the picture during the build up to the 2015 governorship race.

Ayade’s predecessor, former governor Liyel Imoke who helped him secure the Party’s ticket also recommended Ayade’s deputy, Prof. Ivara Esu (who is said to be a relative of Senator Imoke

Prof Ivara Esu, a former vice chancellor, University of Calabar is an indigene of Biase local government area of the state but also has his extended family in Levachiel clan in Itigidi, Abi LGA (where he got the name Ejemot from), coincidentally, Senator Liyel Imokes’ clan and village.

Those watching political event in the state are of the opinion that on his own, the seat of governor would have been like a mirage to Gov. Ayade if not for Imoke who manipulated the political process to ensure that he emerged as flag bearer for the PDP guber candidate.

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state , Chief Bassey Ndem who frowned at the development said, I don’t see this happening. We all recall how Imoke for the first time stood his ground and insisted that Ayade must be given the party’s ticket . The once considered weak Imoke for the first time stepped on toes and the likes of senator Ndoma Egba and others angrily decamped to other political parties.

Chief Ndem explained that “ By the toll of the bell for commencement of activities for the 2015 guber race, it was Legor Idagba one of Imoke’s boys ( who at that time was commissioner for Works in the state) now a member of the House of representatives ( Bekwarra Federal constituency ) that was pencilled down for the job.

According to Ndem, scared by Godwin JD Agba’s political clout/ deep pocket, Imoke quickly anointed Ayade to replace Legor who at the time of the contest was still a political neophyte to measure up with Agba who just came back home to run the guber election having spent some decades in the NNPC and was heavily feared by his political rivals.

He said, “go and make your findings. For Governor Ayade , the number one seat is manna from heaven as he wasn’t in the picture at all. He had poster, billboard. I mean, not even a handbill to express his intention to wrestle power with the legion of contestants who were desperately eager to slug it out.

An analyst in the state, Uket Eteng, Ayade narrowly got the ticket to again climb the seat of power after ran to settle scores with aggrieved party stakeholders and those he abandoned after winning the race to the glass house.

“On realising that the ticket was almost slipping out from his hands, Ayade quickly ran to settle with party stakeholders and aggrieved parties who came to his rescue.”

He said, “ my source from Government House told me that the resentment brewed up just after the Governor got wind that his deputy, in alliance with some permanent secretaries gave directive to the head of service to engage new hands into the service, when he (deputy)acted in his capacity.

State chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Cross River state branch, Comrade Eyo Nsa, said the union was aware that about 500 of its members were affected but promised not to rest on its oars to ensure that they are reinstated.

Effort to reach the state NLC chairman for comments failed as his telephone line was switched off as at the time of filing this report.

