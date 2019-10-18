Constant Harassment Of Young Persons By Policemen

In a country under siege by kidnappers and bandits, one would think the major goal of the Nigeria Police Force would be to devise ways and strategies of stopping or reducing to the barest minimum the incidence of kidnappings and other crimes.

Alas! The biggest ‘crime’ in the country now is to be a youth and once you are ‘unfortunate’ enough to possess a laptop, you are treated like a Lucifer’s offspring.

Two weeks ago, I read in a national newspaper where some youths gave chilling and gory tales of their experience with operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). You would be forgiven to think that they were reading scripts from a horror film.

In some cities in Nigeria today, it is safer to fall into the hands of criminals than fall into the hands of policemen. At least, in some cases, the criminals show some modicum of mercy unlike our trigger-happy policemen.

For instance, Kolade Johnson was killed by a stray bullet from a policeman’s gun when he was watching a Liverpool Vs. Tottenham live match in Mangoro area of Lagos, according to social media accounts and the deceased long-time friend. He was 36. His crime was that he had dreadlocks.

Also, Nigerian rapper and actor, Ikechukwu, narrated how the was attacked by SARS operatives at the Lekki Phase 1 area of Lagos State. According to him, the operatives pulled him out of a UBER taxi he was in, bundled him into their Hilux van and drove him to Lagos Island. He wrote that he was assaulted and forced to empty his bank account through his ATM card even though one of them recognised him as a popular musician.

The call by Nigerians for the federal government to scrap SARS was not misplaced. But instead of scrapping the notorious police branch, it was a name change which was like scratching the problems on the surface. I recall that changing NEPA to PHCN did not improve power supply by one watt.

The biggest crime in Nigeria is not kidnapping or banditry according to the police but being young with tattooed body and wearing dreadlocks or holding a laptop on the street.

The world is gradually shifting to a time where 90 per cent of businesses are done online but when most of our policemen are analog, how will they know the place of ICT in today’s global village.

Granted there is an increase in cybercrime in the country but that should not be an excuse to harass innocent young persons and extort them as victims of circumstance.

Right now, what is needed is a total overhaul and proper recruitment process for the police force. A system where cultists, rogues and never-do-wells enlist in the police is an invitation to anarchy. You wonder why kidnapping, banditry and armed robbery have not reduced, the answer is unfortunately simple – it is because the criminals at times find willing partners in the police force.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, should rein in his boys. This constant harassment of Nigerian youths must stop.

