Coscharis Mobility Repositions For Haulage Industry, Others

Coscharis Mobility Limited, a subsidiary of the Coscharis Group and the exclusive representative of the globally respected logistics brand, Sixt Global Mobility, in Nigeria has unveiled plans to play a major role in the haulage business in the country.

Managing director, Coscharis Mobility (Sixt Rentals), Mr. Christian Chigbundu, unveiled the plans in Lagos while speaking on some milestones recorded so far within the six years of existence of the company.

Chigbundu said “In 2020, our company will play major role in the haulage industry in Nigeria as we partner with our parent company in leasing FORD TRUCK; the number 1 truck in Europe and the United States of America. These trucks are brand new as safety is guaranteed. When leased, clients will have to pay monthly lease rentals,” Chigbundu said at the event organised as part of the company’s Annual National Conference (ANC).

He said 50 brand new trucks would be rolled out, initially, even as he disclosed that some corporate customers in the haulage industry had already keyed into the plan as a way of phasing out their old fleet of trucks.

The disclosure came as the Lagos Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr. Hygenus Omeje, who was a special guest at the occasion, called for institutional support for fleet owners in the country to help them access funds to replace their old trucks because of the huge funds involved.

Omeje, who lauded Coscharis Mobility’s plan for the haulage industry, said injecting brand new trucks into the sector through the arrangement would surely help in reducing accidents on our highways caused by old and rickety trucks.

Maintaining that both Coscharis Mobility Limited and Sixt Nigeria came into existence in 2014 with a clear vision of creating value by making a change in the transport and logistics industry in the country, the Coscharis Mobility boss said, “We have over the years shown that business can be done by best practices in international standard notwithstanding the environmental challenges which we at Coscharis Mobility has turned into opportunities to deliver value for money.”

Listing services where his company has excelled in the few years of existence to include short and medium term car rental service, long term car rental, short and long term leases, fleet management and consulting, haulage and supply chain management as well as outsourcing and human resource consulting, Chigbundu added that, “We have also, in few years of operation opened offices in Port Harcourt, Abuja, Uyo, Enugu, Kano with other branches to be rolled out in 2020.”

Stressing the importance of technology in the success of every business, Chigbundu listed the online booking system his company introduced as one of the initiatives to step up its game in the area of technology, saying “Our booking App, My Ride, is already on Google Play Store but will be effective in 2020.” He maintained that this and other technology innovations are meant to make vehicles bookings, payment and delivery seamless for the customers.

Speaking on the clients base, Chigbundu said, “We have in few years of operation built a clientele list of over 3,000 ranging from corporate to individual clients”.

He, however, said, “ Notwithstanding the growth of our clientele list, we have also recorded above 70 per cent of customer excitement,” adding, “As good as this may be, we are not relenting in driving this excitement to 90 per cent as customer remains key to our services.”

On security, Chigbundu said, “Sixt in its own little way of ensuring the security of our clients has trained some of our chauffeurs in handling security situation. Today, you can see them dressed in their spy police uniforms. All our vehicles are tracked, our chauffeurs are verified before they commence working with us”.

