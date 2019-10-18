Dissecting NAF Capacity Building For Internal Security

The Nigerian Air Force has recorded unprecedented achievement in the drive to build the capacity of its personnel to manage air assets and thus, enthrone peace and security in the country. TARKAA DAVID examines such efforts.

The Nigerian Air Force has been critical in the over one-decade war against insurgency and more recently, banditry and kidnapping using its air power capacity.

As part of efforts to build the capacity of its personnel to effectively tackle various security challenges confronting the nation, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) recently commenced training of another batch of Special Forces (SF) personnel to reposition it into a highly professional and disciplined force through capacity building initiatives for effective, efficient and timely employment of airpower in response to Nigeria’s national security imperatives.

The Director of Public Relations and Information Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola said the course, which has 200 trainees was the seventh of such training programmes by the current NAF administration under the leadership of Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

He added that the course was the first to be conducted at the newly established Regiment Training Command (RTC) Annex in Bauchi. He said the choice of Bauchi was to enable the trainees to acclimatize to the arid conditions prevalent in the North East, as well as decongest the RTC’s main training facility in Kaduna.

The Air Officer Commanding Ground Training Command (AOC GTC), Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Idi Amin, while inaugurating the Course said the training programme was yet another glowing demonstration of the realization of the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar’s vision.

He stated that the building of capacity of the Special force was borne out of the need to ensure the robust defence of its Bases and air assets to enable the Service to continue to project air power effectively, thereby bridging the gap between Air Power projection and force protection.

“The robust capacity built has also enabled the Service to more effectively contribute to the protection of critical national assets, like our Airports, as well as provide support to sister Services and other security agencies in internal security operations across the country,” he said.

The AOC GTC noted further that SF capabilities hold great importance to military operations worldwide, adding that the SF are highly trained and motivated forces who possess an array of skills and are capable of operating in all types of terrain and weather conditions in order to achieve a favourable resolution of security threats.

He stated that the CAS has made the development of SF capability a priority to ensure that the NAF Quick Response Groups (QRGs) and Wings (QRWs) as well as Forward Operating Bases at Gusau in Zamafara State, Agatu in Benue State, Birnin Gwari in Kaduna State, Ipetu-Ijesha in Osun State and Gembu in Taraba State, amongst others, are properly manned.

He said the units, have continued to contribute significantly to security efforts at the various locations, working in synergy with personnel of other security agencies, to ensure the protection of lives and properties of Nigerians.

AVM Amin emphasized that the need to further expand the NAF’s capacity to train more Regiment and SF personnel as well as reduce the strain on facilities at the RTC, Kaduna, had informed the establishment of the RTC Annex in Bauchi.

He further disclosed that an Annex had also been established at Ipetu-Ijesha in Osun State, which would commence training activities in the First Quarter of 2020, while another Annex would soon be established in Owerri, Imo State.

He highlighted that, apart from conducting the normal Regiment and SF courses, the Annexes would also conduct specialized terrain training for desert warfare, jungle warfare and amphibious operations.

He also commended the CAS for his exceptional sense of purpose and dedication to capacity building and unflinching support towards providing highly skilled and professional manpower to meet the NAF’s operational requirements.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Commandant RTC Annex Bauchi, Wing Commander Kehinde Akinyosade, thanked the CAS for convening the Course and for his tremendous strides in the areas of infrastructural development at the NAF Base Bauchi.

He noted further that the Course curriculum entails intensive training in shooting skills, unarmed combat, navigation, field tactics, communications, endurance and swimming, amongst others.

“Under the current NAF leadership, the Regiment/SF specialty has witnessed a tremendous boost in capacity with increased manpower as well as robust training and provision of modern equipment.

“Since 2015, the number of SF personnel has more than tripled to a 1,000-strong well-trained, well-kitted and well-motivated force capable of conducting specialized operations, either independently or in concert with other Services.

“The overall strength of NAF Regiment personnel has also been increased from less than 1,000 as at 2015 to over 4,000, with about 2,500 of them trained in Force Protection in Complex Air Ground Environment (FPCAGE) by the British Military Advisory Training Team (BMATT),”

This move has recorded yet another groundbreaking achievement in the history of the service with the winging of its first female combat pilots Flying Officer KO Sanni, Flying Officer T Arotile and 11 other pilots bringing the number of winged pilots to 101 under the leadership of Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

Also first in the history of 55 years of the NAF, the CAS decorated the first female Air Warrant Officer (AWO) Grace Tabawa Garba.

The Chief of the Air Staff CAS Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar while performing the ceremony said the 13 pilots completed their flying training abroad performed well during their training period and qualified for the award of NAF prestigious wing.

“Today indeed marks another milestone in the history of the NAF and I am gratified to be part of it. I am particularly happy because out of the 13 pilots to be winged are 2 female Regular Combatant officers. “Not only because they are female officers, but they are also outstanding aviators. While one of the 2 pilots is the first female fighter pilot in the 55 years history of the NAF, the second one is the first female combat helicopter pilot in the history of the Service. The first female fighter pilot trained at the United States Air Force following an excellent performance during her initial flying training course at 401 Flying Training School in Kaduna, while the second graduated from Starlite International Training Academy. They both performed excellently well during their training,” he said.

Abubakar said his commitment to human capacity development was informed by the fact that human resource was the most important of all resources available to any leader

“It is common knowledge that of all resources available to a leader or manager, the human resource is the most important. This is because the human resource drives all other resources pursuant to the attainment of organisational objectives. It is predicated on this consideration that the NAF spares nothing at developing its human resource capital,” he added.

The CAS noted further that the desire for excellence is even more compelling in the face of current and perceived future national security challenges.

He said the NAF has continued to invest in the human capacity building since the Service is a veritable instrument for national security.

“Today our records indicate that we have trained a total of 67 Instructor pilots since 2015. Furthermore, with the winging of these pilots today, the NAF would have winged a total of 101 pilots within the same period. Currently, we have 61 pilots undergoing ab-initio/basic flying training, while 50 are undergoing various forms of advanced flying training courses both locally and abroad,” he said.

He charged the pilots to be prepared for the arduous task ahead of you as you fit into the operational flying environment.

“I must add that the mission of a fruitful flying career has just begun and as such you must stay inspired. You must open your minds to learn and be prepared to be guided by your senior colleagues in the field,” he said.

In her remarks, the minister of Women Affairs Dame Pauline Tallen commended the leadership of the NAF for training and winging of the first-ever female fighter pilot as well as the first-ever female combat helicopter pilot.

She said that the event attests to the laudable achievements and transformation taking place in the Nigerian Air Force.

“It also portrays the Nigerian Air Force positively as it has shown that it is an equal opportunity establishment that encourages all its personnel to achieve excellence in their career,” she said.

Tallen expressed hope that the pilots being winged will put in their best and contribute their quota towards consolidating the success attained in the fight against current security challenges in the North East and North West as well as communal clashes, kidnapping and armed banditry.

While calling on Nigerians to remain patriotic and support the government in efforts made at bequeathing a safe and secure Nigeria, she also assured Nigerians of the commitment and resolve of the federal government to spare no effort or resources towards safeguarding lives and properties of its fellow citizens across the length and breadth of the country.

“While you have every reason to be happy and fulfilled as you join the elite corps of military pilots, it is important to remind you that this is just the beginning of another chapter of your career as officers in the Nigerian Air Force.

You should by now know that the reward for hard work is more work. Therefore, I enjoin you all to continue to work hard and also add value to the operations of the Nigerian Air Force in order to reach the zenith of your career,” she added.

