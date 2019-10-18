Don’t Allow Corruption To Strangulate Nigeria, Magu Begs

The acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, on Thursday appealed to members of the Chartered Institute of Administrators to help the federal government in the fight against corruption threatening to strangulate the country.

Magu who was a guest lecturer at the 3rd All Administrators National Conference 2019 with the theme, ‘Strategic Administration of Organisations: Times and Challenges,’ organised by Chartered Institute of Administrators (CIA) in Lagos, said concerted effort was required to effectively tackle the problem of corruption in the country.

He said, “In the fight against corruption you need synergy, you need collaboration, you need everybody on ground, that is why I am here , everybody has a role to play, everybody has a defined mandate to fight corruption, as administrators, as leaders I want to encourage you to always include anti-corruption in your discussion not only at the national level at all levels you are gathering.”

‘’The focus should be how do we chase corruption out of Nigeria because corruption is evil, it is a disaster, it is like rain when rain starts it will beat everybody, all of us has responsibility to fight corruption. Don’t leave it corruption fighting agencies because they cannot do it alone. We need your support, that is why I am here,” he said.

Magu, whose lecture dwelt on, ‘’Strategic Change Administration and Innovation to curb Corruption in Nigeria’’ noted that the country’s development had been hampered by corrupt practices.

He added that the nation’s resources had been looted by corrupt individuals, saying the administrators can help to block the leakages in their respective organisations and save the country from collapse.

Magu said the anti- corruption agency will encourage accountability in public service, hinting that they will soon come up with new anti- corruption strategy.

Earlier, the president of Institute, Mr. Samson Olopade, said CIA has contributed to human capital development by qualifying professionals in the field of administration who presently occupy strategic positions in public and private sectors of the nation’s economy.

He said: “We already know that our dear nation Nigeria is currently faced with a lot of challenges, which amongst others have taken a huge toll on the nation’s economy and by extension, the quality of life of its citizens. I will not go into details of these challenges.

‘’But you will agree with me that a lot of the ills currently being faced by our country today are manifestations of what we would call Maladministration over the years in all spheres of our national life,” he said.

He added that as a body saddled with the responsibility to regulate the practice of administration in Nigeria, the institute will not be fulfilling its statutory purpose if it does nothing to salvage the nation from the current challenges which is threatening its unity and continued existence.

