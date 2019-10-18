Dr Briggs, Hon. Shina Peller, Hon. Elisha Others For 2019 Indigenous Awards

All is set for the 3rd edition of one of the most prestigious events in Nigeria that promote creativity and culture known as Indigenous Awards.

The Indigenous organisation will honour and recognise great indigenous icon who have done excellently great in promoting indigenous creativity and content in Nigeria and Africa at large.

In a statement issued by the president of Indigenous Award, Amb. Nwosu Clinton Augustine and made available to newsmen, he said the 3rd edition will hold November 16, 2019 at Sheraton hotel Abuja, Nigeria.

According to Amb. Nwosu Clinton. Augustine, president IAN explained that the award will be recognising and honouring those who have contributed immensely to indigenous greatness.

He immensely thanked all the nomination process and the society for properly nominating this year’s awardees.

The event is set to be breath taking as indigenous content wise display is set to take the order of the event. He explained that it would be all fun and excitement on the day.

Among the elites receiving the outstanding award are Mr Uche Igbokwe, Hon Francis Ottah Agbo , Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah , Hon George Ali, Mr Adewale Aladejana , Hon. Simon Elisha, Her Excellency, Mrs Bisi Adeleye Fayemi, Queen Joy Oyakhilomen, Arome Bright Jekeli, Barrister Natasha Akpoti , Dr Safiya S. Musa, Mr Ndah David, Mr Egbita Abel, Adeleye Tolulope, Mrs Folashade Angela Samuels, Misskoom Neol kuryil, Mrs Tamwakat Weli, Dickson A.O Akoh, Senator Abba Moro ,Hon Dachung Bagos, Hon Abubakar Kabiru, Hon Musa Umar Garo , Hon Babangida Alsan A Yakudima, Hon Kabiru Idris, amongst others.

The indigenous awards is yearly regarded as a reception of prominent figures from across the world as guests.

