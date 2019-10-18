Entrepreneur Identifies Balloon Business As Low Entry, Low Risk Venture

The chief executive officer (CEO) of ‘PEC Events’ and ‘My Balloon Store’, Mrs Funmi Omolaye, has said balloon business provides low entry, low risk business and employment opportunities, especially for those who operate the decor and retail space.

Omolaye who made this revelation in Lagos stated that Balloons could potentially contribute billions of Naira to the Nigerian economy annually, if embraced and all the opportunities that exist across the value chain properly harnessed.

She also pointed out happiness as another important benefit of balloon saying that colourful balloons are able to lighten up the mood and create a cheerful atmosphere at home and at special occasions – “that is therapeutic and it is priceless, if you ask me.”

Also the convener of ‘The African Balloon Convention (AfBC),’ Omolaye said the maiden edition of the Conference which held last year December in Lagos has increased the awareness as to what the industry is all about and the huge socioeconomic potential it carries for all stakeholders. Also it has generated genuine interest from prospective players in the balloon industry value chain.

Omolaye explained that AfBC is coming in the wake of the subtle emergence of the balloon industry in Africa as a platform for genuine engagements and collaborations to address issues in the new industry.

She said: “In fact, balloons are fast becoming the preferred choice in the world of event decorations. This condition have created an army of balloon decorators and artists operating at different levels across the nation and on the continent; some are thriving, some others are struggling while many are confused, yet there is a category of potential movers and shakers who do not even know that opportunities exist for them in the industry.

“In all these it might interest you to know that the balloons industry is still largely untapped in terms of opportunities.

“The AfBC is happening at no better time and it has been set up as a platform for genuine engagements and collaborations to address these issues in the interest of all stakeholders in the short, medium and long terms,” she further explained.

She announced that AfBC is an annual convention with this year’s edition coming with better participation and impact. “We have more partners coming on board this year; apart from our esteemed facilitators in Nigeria, we’ll be having four international award winning instructors come in from outside the country. Some balloon manufacturers would also, feature. The learning would be richer and there would be more opportunities for partnership across the board,” she disclosed.

Omolaye expressed hope that with proper and consistent education, Balloon business which had been on the neglect in Nigeria would improve and gain a centre stage in the socio-economic sphere of this nation noting that “this is one of the reasons for AfBC and other initiatives that we are driving.”

In view of this she said ‘PEC Academy’ introduced monthly trainings with the curriculum covering general aspects and fundamentals of balloon styling, decor and retail.

She added that the Academy also hosts quarterly interactive balloon live show to create and teach themed decor, in addition to private classes for those who are not available on the schedule dates.

She disclosed that PEC Academy has trained about a hundred Balloon entrepreneurs in the last eighteen months and that a significant per cent of the alumni are already enterprising with the knowledge they acquired in class and the post-training support. “Most o f our alumni earn decent wages on a consistent basis from the Balloon business,” she said.

“Our master class is happening at the AfBC. More learning and educational packages are still being developed to address various needs within the industry,” Omolaye said.

