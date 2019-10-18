FAAC Disburses N693.5bn To FG, States, LGAs For September

The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) has shared a total of N693.529 billion to the three tiers of government for the month of September 2019.

In a communique that was read by chaired by the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) Ahmed Idris, FAAC said the N720.880 billion generated in August and shared in September is higher than the money generated in September by N27.38 billion.

The N693.529 billion for September comprised revenue from Value Added Tax(VAT), Exchange Gain and Gross Statutory Revenue.

The Committee announced that as at 17th October 2019, the balance in the Excess Crude Account was $323.692million.

The gross statutory revenue for the month of September 2019 was N599.701billion. It was less than the N631.796billion received in the previous month by N32.095 billion.

For the month of September, gross revenue of N92.874 billion was available from the Value Added Tax as against N88.082 billion distributed in the preceding month, resulting in an increase of N4.792 billion. Exchange Gain yielded total revenue of N954 billion.

A break of the distribution showed that from the gross statutory revenue of N599.701 billion, the Federal Government received N279.985 billion, the States received N142.012 billion, the Local Government Councils received N109.485 billion.

The Oil Producing States received #51.532 billion as 13 per cent derivation revenue, while the three Revenue Generating Agencies of government: Federal Inland Revenue Service, Nigerian Customs Service and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation received a total of N20.517 billion as cost of revenue collection.

The N92.874 billion gotten from Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue was shared accordingly in which the Federal Government received N13.374billion, the States received N44.580 billion, and Local Government Councils received N31.206 billion and the Revenue Generating Agencies received N3.715 billion.

The communique also stated that in September 2019, revenue from Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT) and Company Income Tax (CIT) decreased while Royalties, Import and Excise Duties and Value Added Tax increased considerably.

