Farmers Helpline To Enjoy Govt Support – Agric Minister      

The minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Mohammed Sabo Nanono has reaffirmed government determination to support the national farmers help line centres in the country.

This was contained in a statement by Dr. Godfrey Onagwa, communication officer and head of Public Relations, NAERLS, Zaria made available to LEADERSHIP.

The statement said government is determine to boost growth and development of agriculture, by providing all the needed support to the National Farmers Helpline Centre.

He said, “This is part of the complementary gesture government to revamp the agricultural sector that would improve the income of farmers across the country”

The Minister during the 2day working visit was received by the Executive Director, Professor Mohammed Khalid Othman, as well as the management of Research centre NEARLS

There was also the Executive Director of National Animal Production Research Institute (NAPRI), Professor C.A.M. Lakpini; the Executive Director of Institute for Agricultural Research, Professor I.U. Abubakar; Chairman of ABU Agricultural Complex and Director of Division of Agricultural Colleges, Zaria, Professor N.D.G. Ibrahim, as well as the Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture, ABU Zaria, Professor O. Alabi.

The statement explained that the minister also held a live conference (visuals and sound) with two farmers group in Kano and Kaduna states using the e-conferencing facilities at the Centre, stated that part of the reasons he was visiting NAERLS was to have first-hand observation of the challenges facing the Helpline Centre.

He reassured farmers in the country that the Ministry will liaise with all the partners in the telecommunication sector to make the Centre fully functional.

According to him part of the challenges of the Centre was the use of a short-code (such as the use of 3 or 4-digit code) for communicating with the Centre.

He said that currently, rather than a short-code, the Centre uses a normal GSM line, 081-3989-0090, for calls and texts—using a SIM bank technology

He however, said this line can conveniently attend to 30 calls simultaneously; and there are more than 50 trained call agents at the Centre already.

He noted that to effectively cater for the more than 70 million farmers in the country, the capacity of the Centre must be upgraded and strengthened.

The Centre was established by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) to help all stakeholders in the agricultural value chain in several ways, such as: provision of latest and proven best agricultural practices to help increase farm outputs;

He observed that the centre would also provide farmers with real-time market information for agricultural produce buyers and sellers so that they can get maximum financial benefits on agricultural commodities;

According to him, the farmers help line centres would also provide guidance to address field challenges disease outbreaks, flood, among others

The Centre has trained extension agents as desk officers/ call agents can effectively provide the needed information to farmers in whatever language they are proficient in— English, Pidgin English, Yoruba, Hausa and Igbo languages.

