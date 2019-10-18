Female Lawyers Brainstorm, Tackle Issues Affecting African Women

Recently, members of the International Federation of Women Lawyers North and West Africa, held a Regional Congress to brainstorm, identify and address issues affecting African women. JOY YESUFU, who was at the five-day programme writes on how the event unfolded.

From late last week through to early this week, the International Federation of Women (FIDA), had their regional congress in Abuja with the theme ‘The growth of women and children in Africa: Beyond Rhetoric.’

The almost long week programme had beehive of activities ranging from Jumat prayers, Church service, empowerment of 54 indigent women, various sessions of discussion on issues that concerns women, a walk to the office of the Inspector General of Police to register concern on how issues of Gender Base Violence are being treated by the force, as well as organised cultural night and a dinner to round it up.

At the opening ceremony, the key note speaker and dean, Faculty of Law, University of Nigeria, Professor Joy Ezeilo said that government across the world, especially in Africa need political and economical will to make things work for women as no continent can develop or survive if half the population of women is under represented in governance.

She said governance across all strata must be inclusive and leave no one behind since that is the whole essence of Sustainable Development Goals. “Women must be at the the peace tables as well since they are mainly the victims and survivals of these wars”.

“This is an era of substainable development growth. Vision Agenda 2030. Promoting Gender Equality and advabcement of women and girls. To what extent have African government paid attention to this? We need political will and beyond political will we need economical will to make things work for women. We cant continue like this, we cannot actually develop or survive as a continent if half of our population are under represented in power have no acess to the basic all the sectors”.

She said the FIDA’s Regional Congress is very important as it highlights issues of primordial concern and critical issues of concern to women and children in Africa.

“For long we have been talking about women rights. We have made some progress but it is like one step forward, ten steps backward which is not good. The issue of ending impunity of gender based violence also takes one step forward, two steps backward.

“And how do we check the impunity of sexual gender based violence. Women in Africa have critical concerns ranging from educational disadvantage to sex stereotype, denial of inheritance, widowhood practices, sexual violence to all forms of trafficking”. She added.

Ezeilo expressed concerns that despite the fact that laws that concern women are not adequate, they are not even effectively implemented.

She urged women to stand up and stem the tide. “We just have to stand up and make concerted efforts to stem these tide. We need to wake up and face the reality and say enough is enough,let us take concrete actions” she said.

In her welcome address, the Regional vice President for FIDA Africa (North and West) Mrs Victoria Awomolo, SAN said, women constitute more than half of the world’s population making them an important but often under utilised resource.

She said it is common knowledge now that promoting gender equality is a game changer especially economically and politically noting that closing the gender gap means higher productivity and growth.

According to her “the theme of this year’s congress “the growth of women and children in Africa: Beyond rhetorics” was chosen because FIDA thought it has come to a time to have proper conversation about where we are coming from, where stand now and how best to move forward.

“Today we take a moment to reflect on the progress made by African woman and child, progress whether negative or positive because it means that we are not static. Growth for us in this context is economic, political and socio-cultural. We are saying at this time that we must move beyond the rhetorics, look deeper and take action.

“Have we moved forward or backward, if we have moved backward, why is that happening? If we moved forward, what were the enablers so that we can focus on those to birth more positive progress”.

She maintains that the recurrent challenges affecting the quality of lives of children include lack of education, access to health care, legal rights, sexual abuses, child labor, drug abuse, access to social recreation, insecurity, trafficking, adequate feeding while urging all to continue to advocate on these and more.

During the walk to the office of the IGP, the country vice President FIDA Nigeria, Mrs Rhoda Tyoden said approximately 80 million women and girls still suffer Gender Base Violence (GBV) in Nigeria saying that there is need to pull resources together to ensure that this menace is eradicated from the country.

Tyoden said FIDA, during the regional congress emphasised that there was a need for the Nigerian Police Force to deeply understand the provisions of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition(VAPP) Act to achieve the effective implementation of of the act.

She appealed the the IGP for gender desk officers of the force to be trained on how to handle victims of GBV that come to the police station, this according to her will ensure that cases brought in are handled by trained police personnel.

Tyoden said that while FIDA provides free legal services to indigent women and children and also watch brief for them, the group cannot ensure justice is done noting that the investigation and prosecution of these cases are key to ensuring that justice is seen to be done.

“Therefore we we appeal for the police to partner with FIDA Nigeria and her branches in furtherance of the protection of the rights of victims of violence.

“We request that resources be made available to ensure that police stations across the country go on patrols round neighborhoods that are notorious for high crime rate. This will reduce the incidence of violence as perpetrators swill not be able to execute heinous crimes knowing that security is tight in the area” she added.

In his response, the representative of the IGP, Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Alkali Usman, who is the Force Secretary of the Nigerian Police Force, said the Nigerian Police Force is ready to partner with FIDA assuring them of their continuous support as desk offices are being trained and there is room for improvement.

High point of the event the empowerment of 54 indigent women on different skills with starter packs given to each of them on the skills they learnt including cash.

The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), is an NGO. They are involved in the promotion, protection and preservation of the rights of women and children. These include their civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights.

The group aim is to organise women lawyers nationally, regionally and internationally, promoting the study of comparative law and advance the opportunities available to the women.

In consultative status with the economic and social council of the United Nations (ECOSOC) since 1954, they create spaces to network with other NGOs and co-operate with governmental organisation

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

