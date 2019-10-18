FG Backs Ekiti On Construction Of Airport

Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, on Friday said the federal government will support Ekiti State government in the construction of an airport in the state.

This came as Governor Kayode Fayemi described the airport Project as pivotal to the economy development of the state.

Speaking during the turning of the sod for the Ekiti Agro-allied Airport project located along Ado-Ijan Ekiti road on Friday, Sirika said it will boost businesses and strengthen industrial activities, being specially fashioned to play dual roles in air transportation.

“Airport project brings businesses and drive the economy. It employs and strengthen the economy, so we are going to make success of this project .

“The federal government will support everything about this project, particularly the cargo aspect of it, because the good atmospheric condition of Ekiti and the lurching vegetation and good soil will help to produce farm products that can be exported within and outside the country.

“The per capital income of N1,060 for Ekiti shows how viable the state is economically, so siting of an airport is not by size alone, but by viability .

“Apart from this, Ekiti is 750 feet above sea level and in Aviation industry, it is believed that this will help to produce good oxygen for airplane to perform optimally,” he said.

Also speaking Governor Kayode Fayemi said the construction of the airport in the state will not only attract investment to the state but will also help in driving agriculture, tourism educational endowments of the state.

The vision to construct an airport in Ekiti, according the governor predated his administration, saying it began in 2008 when Mr. Tunde Omotoba was the Minister of Aviation under the late President Umaru Yar’Adua’s administration .

Fayemi said that the conceptualisation of the project made the Federal Government to set aside some funds for its construction in the 2009 budgetary provision.

He said, “Despite this budgetary provision, the project could not materialise. In 2012, I set up a committee headed by Afe Babalola to look at the possibility of establishing an airport in Ekiti and committee came up with a report.

“Having conceptualised the project, the African Development Bank had studied the long and short term benefits of this project and has decided to support us in realising the dream.

“We got the letter of approval in May 2019 to start this project that will be built on 4,000 hectares of land and will be easily accessible by all Ekiti through the ring road that will be constructed around it .

“Ekiti must be opened to national and international business patronages, to open up the economy and for Ekiti to become a medical tourism, with the landmark works being done at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital .

“Though, some people thought Ekiti is too small in size to have an airport, but commitment and vision are the tonic we need to make the project a reality to make Ekiti joins the global industrial revolution”.

The Founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD) Chief Afe Babalola, described the event as epoch making saying,’’ today’s event is tomorrow’s history.’’

Babalola who has been agitating for the construction of an airport since 2010, lauded the federal government and Governor Fayemi for fulfilling part of the dreams of the founding fathers of the state upon it’s creation in 1996.

“I commend Governor Fayemi for this project because it will translate to economic benefit for Ekiti now and for generations yet unborn”.

Earlier in his address, the Technical Adviser to the governor on Ekiti airport project, Air Vice Marshall Adeniyi Ojuawo said the airport which will be one of its kind will be ready in the next two year.

He disclosed that necessary approval and certification for the construction of the airport have been granted by the Nigerian Civil Airport Authority (NCAA) and other related agencies.

