FG Plans Tax On Soft Drinks, Imported Products

As part of measures to increase non-oil income and boost its revenue, the federal government is planning to introduce excise duties on carbonated drinks, popularly known as soft drinks and impose Value Added Tax (VAT) on some imported products, as the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said there has been no transparency in the debts of state – owned enterprises.

Ahmad while responding to a question from the World Bank chief on if Nigeria offer collateral on its some of its sovereign borrowing, on the panel session on Decoding Debt; Getting Transparency Right at the ongoing 2019 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington DC, yesterday, the minister said “not really, but some of the government – owned enterprises like the national oil company does do that. They offer collateral sometimes it is in crude and it helps to reduce the cost of borrowing and we think that is also good practice.”

When asked on the level of transparency on the collateral side she said, “On data, we don’t have, like I said, we are trying to update our data on the state-owned enterprises debt and we are in the process of collating them. And because it is good practice where collateral is provided except for the national oil company because that is public, but on the others, not yet.”

Also speaking at the Governor Talks session, the minister said the government was planning to increase its revenue from taxes with plans to introduce excise on specific items such as carbonated drinks as well as impose VAT on some items imported into the country.

“We are also looking at introducing excise duties on some categories of products especially carbonated drinks and VAT on some categories of imports into the country. But it is not all taxes increases, there is also a proposal to build tax rates for SMEs we also increase the minimum tax level to make it easy for people to plan their taxes.”

She emphasised the need for the rebuilding of a social contract between the government and the citizens saying in “Nigeria we don’t have adequate social contract. The government was not asking for or enforcing tax collection and therefore taxpayers also were not taking up their civic responsibilities. This is because we are largely dependent on oil revenue and people are not used to paying taxes.

“Very recently at the Nigeria economic summit they shared a citizens survey and 75 per cent of people that were surveyed said ‘we don’t think there is anything wrong in not paying taxes and it is not a problem’ and there a few that said ‘I don’t see what the taxes are used for so why should I pay tax.’ We have a very low tax morale, we are planning a strong strategic communications process to educate people on why they need to pay taxes. Because we rely heavily on oil and it is not going to be there forever.

So we have to boost domestic revenue generation and use tax revenue to develop and Nigeria should not be an exception.

“We currently have a pervasive revenue generation problem that must change to successfully finance our development plans. Speaking to the facts, our current revenue to GDP of eight per cent is sub-optimal and a comparison of oil revenue to oil GDP and non-oil revenue to non-oil GDP performance reveals the significant area that requires immediate and dire intervention as the non-oil sector. This performance attests to the realities of our inability to efficiently and to a reasonable degree, completely collect taxes from our non-oil economic activities.

“Nigeria when compared to peers shows that we are lagging on most revenue streams including VAT and excise revenues as we not only by far have, one of the lowest VAT rates in the world but weak collection efficiencies. So also, do we have a lot of incentives and deductions that further constrain the fiscal space that are given in hope of stimulating growth of our industries and to reduce hardship for the poor and vulnerable.”

In boosting revenue, she said the government was working with the national assembly to review its production sharing contract of 1989, which had a position that once the oil price goes beyond 20 dollars there is opportunity to renegotiate and increase the royalties that come to the government so that in the future we have incremental revenue coming from the crude oil.”

Asides this she said, “In tune with the fourth industrial revolution, we want a technological- led reform. For example, in a bid to leverage available big data in our public sector domain, Project Light House was launched last year and driven centrally at the ministry of finance to provide intelligence to the FIRS, state tax authorities and other revenue collecting agencies.

“On the customs front, we are in the process of developing our national single window and customs is using block chain technology to improve revenue.”

Responding to question on plans by Nigeria to borrow up to $3 billion to fund power sector projects said, “We put a lot of emphasis on trying to have 24/7 electricity in as many places as possible, more people connected to grids than are currently connected. And this is one of those where some progress has been made and yet lots more needs to be made especially in Africa.

“As far as the specific projects, one thing I do want to mention, debt sustainability becomes very important as countries think about how the investments in electricity can be made. If there is already a lot of debt, maybe it’s legacy debt that’s left over from past projects, it makes it difficult to have the new investment that’s needed in order to get transmission and distribution systems running.”

Ahmad added that Nigeria was on the verge of releasing a transparent debt database detailing all its existing debts. “Where we want to go next is to make sure we scan the environment and make sure we have a database of all the debts that government owe. Whether it is the sovereign or the subnational and also the debt of the state-owned enterprises and debts we owe to creditors.

“Also, we want to be able to show more clearly the debts that are related to specific projects and debts that we owe to countries like china for major projects. Right now, they are reported as public debt but there is no detailed breakdown to show that they are related as project borrowing.

“You won’t see now the debt reports related to projects we have taken for sources like the China Exim Bank and we want to also put that in the public domain. There is an increasing demand from the civil society and the public in Nigeria of that level of detailing.”

