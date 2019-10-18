Food Most Popular, Most Searched Content On You Tube — Google Official

Food is popular online and social media platform enthusiasts often get tempted by pictures and videos of delicious food prepared by Nigerian amateurs and professionals, says Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, Google West Africa Spokesman.

In a statement on Friday, the Google official said that food was embedded in the ways that people interacted socially, entertain guests, have business lunch meetings, dinner dates, and celebrate with food.

According to him, apart from the health benefits, the memory of a delicious meal could linger as food play an integral part in our lives from our well being to our social norm.

He said that the aroma, the colours, the plating and the taste of the food, all worked together to create a lasting experience.

”In Nigeria, there are some passionate food enthusiasts who are doing a wonderful job of creating and sharing food content online.

”They share food recipes, food hacks, tips and tricks on how to prepare delicious dishes and information that can help us make better cooking and eating decisions

”We picked five of our favourite YouTube food content creators that you should know about.

”Which are Zeelicious Foods: SisiYemmieTV, Flo Chinyere, Chef Lola’s Kitchen, Naija Food Tube,” Kola-Ogunlade said.

He noted that Zeelicious Foods channel is dedicated to teaching people how to make mouth-watering dishes in a fun and creative way while SisiYemmieTV, is popularly known as the Nigerian food channel with wholesome content that also focused on lifestyle, relationships and parenting.

“How to prepare meals and must-try Nigerian meals are some of the things that you will find on Flo Chinyere’s YouTube channel.

“Chef Lola shares recipes and instructions on how to make delicious dishes and also shows how to bake mouth-wateringly good bakes like white bread, lemon yogurt cake and Chinese hot dog buns.

“On Naija Food Tube you would find delicious Nigerian cuisine and will be guided on how to quickly become a guru at making these meals,” he said. (NAN)

